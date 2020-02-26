Senior Downsizing Experts Bringing "Smart Senior Series" Back to Viridian in Arlington

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Senior Downsizing Experts Press Release

Seminar series will tackle topics important to mature adults and their families.

Arlington, TX, February 26, 2020 --



The Smart Senior Series is coming back to Viridian in Arlington to help you "Be Smart" about all of those things (and more). The series, which has been expanded to a total of 9 seminars, will explore topics near and dear to adults 55 and older and their families. Sessions will run approximately 90 minutes and will be followed by a Q&A session. Each seminar will include a panel of experts who will present facts - and bust myths - about the featured topic. Panels will be moderated by Ingrid and John Sullivan, owners of Senior Downsizing Experts and authors of The Ultimate Guide to Downsizing.



"We created this education series to help mature adults separate fact from fiction. They see things on TV and hear rumors from friends and they aren't sure what the real truth is about these topics," says Ingrid. "We have partnered with trusted professionals whose goal is to help seniors, not take advantage of them. We are bringing these experts together on our panels to educate attendees so they can be informed and empowered as they make decisions about their future."



The first panel, "Be Smart About Planning for Your Future," will be presented on March 12th at 2:00 p.m. at the Viridian Lakeview Event and Conference Center located at 1200 Viridian Park Lane, Bldg. A, Arlington, TX 76005. In this seminar, experts will discuss important legal considerations, ways to preserve wealth, and how to avoid being caught unprepared in a time of crisis.



Future seminars will cover topics such as senior living options, avoiding scams, selling your home, dealing with your stuff, and leaving a legacy. For a full list of seminars and dates, visit www.SmartSeniorSeries.com.



2020 sponsors include Sullivan & Sullivan Team - Keller Williams Realty, Viridian Elements, Brookdale Broadway Cityview, Old Republic Title, Davidson Law Group, Dignity Memorial – Bertha Hurels, Mutual of Omaha Mortgage – David Leslie and Dependable Packers.



There is no cost to attend for those 55 and older or their guests. Reservations can be made at www.SmartSeniorSeries.com or by calling 817-635-1043. Space is limited so guests are asked to pre-register to reserve their spot.



Debbie Ford

817-635-1043



www.seniordownsizingexperts.com



