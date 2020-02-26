Devart Introduced the New Version of Its Flagman Solution — dbForge SQL Complete v.6.4

Press Releases Devart Press Release

Devart dbForge team promptly reacted to feature requests and rolled out the new version of dbForge SQL Complete v.6.4. The main improvements affected code debugging.

Prague, Czech Republic, February 26, 2020 --(



The full list of dbForge SQL Complete updates includes:



1) Code Debugger for SQL Server. The new feature allows investigating the run-time behavior of database objects and locating logic errors. Users can also benefit from the support for step-by-step execution, call stack browsing, breakpoints, and watches. The feature will come in handy since Transact-SQL debugger was deprecated in Microsoft SQL Server Management Studio 18.0



2) Copying results from the Aggregate Panel. In response to many requests, the vendor has added the opportunity to copy the result values right from a grid.



3) Modified HELP for Command-line. Answering the user calls, Devart has modified the command-line HELP information to provide more clarity and user-friendliness.



dbForge SQL Complete is an advanced solution for SQL database development, management, and administration. The tool helps to write, beautify, and refactor SQL code while boosting overall productivity.



To learn more about new SQL Debugger, please watch this video — https://youtu.be/ZXSHlnnLjEM



About Devart



Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.



Jordan Sanders

+420 774 543 245



www.devart.com



