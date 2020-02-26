"United Street Tours" Uncovers Black History in Nashville

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases United Street Tours Press Release

Nashville, TN, February 26, 2020



In 1787, the Nashville settlers had 105 enslaved, ages twelve to sixty years old. By 1800, the Fort Nashborough (Nashville) settlement consisted of 295 whites, 151 enslaved, and 3 Free Blacks. By 1820, Davidson County had 20,154 inhabitants, including 7,088 black people, who represented 35 percent of the people. The Nashville Black History Walking Tour tells the story about the enslaved population by spotlighting people such as Robert “Black Bob” Renfro. Renfro went from slave to quasi-independent slave in 1794 when he received a license to sell liquor. He opened a tavern called Black Bob’s Tavern and his commemorative pillar is a major highlight on the tour.



United Street Tours was born in 2018, and was created by former educator turned entrepreneur, Chakita Patterson. Patterson, then an educator at KIPP Nashville Collegiate High School, got the idea to start the project when she asked her students a question that they couldn't answer. She asked, are there any local black history leaders that they wanted to focus on for black history month. She quickly realized that the only black history leaders that the students could recall were Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks. So, she decided to be a part of the solution by creating United Street Tours, a Nashville tour company that aims to spotlight black excellence in the community.



“Our tours challenge everyone who visits Nashville to see the city beyond country music. Our tours enable you to see the Music City from a different perspective to get a fuller understanding of what communities of color experienced and are experiencing,” says founder Chakita Patterson. “Many visitors have a hard time uncovering and accessing cultural and historically significant sites related to African Americans. We make it easier to do so.”



Chakita Patterson

615-956-9791



https://www.unitedstreettours.com



