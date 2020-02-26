PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Future of California Elections

FoCE Launches Election 2020 Voter Education Resource Page


Los Angeles, CA, February 26, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Future of California Elections has launched the Election 2020 page at https://futureofcaelections.org/election-2020/, providing a wide range of resources for California voters in preparation for the March 3 Presidential Primary Election, as well as for election administrators and community organizations committed to ensuring and expanding voter participation throughout the state.

The Election 2020 page contains information on a voter’s rights, links to guides, toolkits and information on where voters can get assistance, including information for: voters with disabilities, voters speaking different languages; and voters with a criminal conviction. Also available are Frequently Asked Questions documents regarding the Voter’s Choice Act, as well as fact sheets in both English and Spanish.

Future of California Elections is a statewide network of election experts working together since 2011 to expand participation and improve election administration in California.

For more information, call Lupe Flores at (213) 346-3274 or email lupe@futureofcaelections.org.
https://futureofcaelections.org/
Lupe Flores
213-346-3274
Contact
https://https://futureofcaelections.org/

