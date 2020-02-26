FoCE Launches Election 2020 Voter Education Resource Page

Press Releases Future of California Elections Press Release

Los Angeles, CA, February 26, 2020 --(



The Election 2020 page contains information on a voter’s rights, links to guides, toolkits and information on where voters can get assistance, including information for: voters with disabilities, voters speaking different languages; and voters with a criminal conviction. Also available are Frequently Asked Questions documents regarding the Voter’s Choice Act, as well as fact sheets in both English and Spanish.



Future of California Elections is a statewide network of election experts working together since 2011 to expand participation and improve election administration in California.



The Future of California Elections has launched the Election 2020 page at https://futureofcaelections.org/election-2020/, providing a wide range of resources for California voters in preparation for the March 3 Presidential Primary Election, as well as for election administrators and community organizations committed to ensuring and expanding voter participation throughout the state.

The Election 2020 page contains information on a voter's rights, links to guides, toolkits and information on where voters can get assistance, including information for: voters with disabilities, voters speaking different languages; and voters with a criminal conviction. Also available are Frequently Asked Questions documents regarding the Voter's Choice Act, as well as fact sheets in both English and Spanish.

Future of California Elections is a statewide network of election experts working together since 2011 to expand participation and improve election administration in California.

For more information, call Lupe Flores at (213) 346-3274 or email lupe@futureofcaelections.org.

