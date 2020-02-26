Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases OPTASY Press Release

Receive press releases from OPTASY: By Email RSS Feeds: OPTASY Becomes One of Canada's Leading E-Commerce Companies

Clutch, the B2B research & reviews platform, has listed this software development team among the top e-commerce developers in Canada.

Toronto, Canada, February 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- OPTASY, the Toronto-based web design & development agency, stands out as a key player in Canada's e-commerce landscape, according to the latest Clutch report."We're thrilled, honored, and... sincerely overwhelmed. And that is because we're aware of the way that this market research firm operates: they interview the past clients of each services provider that they evaluate. Hence, we're not one of the top Canadian e-commerce development partners because Clutch says so, but because our clients rated us as such," said Adrian Ababei, CEO of OPTASY, Inc.You can access the Clutch report on the best e-commerce development companies in Canada here: https://clutch.co/ca/developers/ecommerceThis research conducted by their analysts focuses on key aspects like:- the team's level of commitment to the project timelines- the balance between the value of the work they performed and the rates they charged- the overall quality of the deliverables and services they providedWhat's so impressive about this acknowledgment of OPTASY's work and quality of their services is its evolution from a small Drupal agency in Toronto into a leader in the Canadian e-commerce market.One with a score of 4.8 out of 5 and an impressive portfolio showcased on Visual Objects, Clutch's sister website.About OPTASYSince 2005, the company has grown from:- a purely Drupal agency- into a full-service software development company with a "weakness" for custom development- into a web and mobile app development company- Into an early adopter and an advocate for emerging technologies- into a top e-commerce solutions provider.From Drupal Commerce to Magento to Shopify... they've proven their expertise in tweaking the most robust and flexible e-commerce platforms on the market to their clients' specific requirements.Contact details:2275 Upper Middle Rd. E, Suite 101,Oakville, ON L6H 0C3,Canada(416) 243-2431https://www.optasy.com/About ClutchClutch is the go-to resource in the B2B space. Companies can use it as a reliable database that lists the top services providers in various industries.Since all those providers get selected based on specific criteria like industry experience, market presence, client list, and client feedback, clients get a guarantee of excellence."Clutch is already renowned for its transparent and reliable rating methodology. So, seeing our name listed on their leaders' matrix is an acknowledgment of excellence coming from the most reputed market research firms in the B2B world. We're most grateful for their team's work and to our clients for investing some of their too valuable time in answering their questions," Adrian Ababei, CTO at OPTASY, further added. Contact Information OPTASY
Adrian Ababei
(416) 243-2431
https://www.optasy.com/

Adrian Ababei

(416) 243-2431



https://www.optasy.com/



