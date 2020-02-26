TEDx Boise Selects Monique Evancic as Master of Ceremonies

Monique Evancic, Founder of Seed Play Love, will serve as the host to TEDx Boise this spring. Evancic is a former TEDx Speaker. This day-long, annual event will take place on Saturday, April 11 at JUMP in downtown Boise.

TED is a nonprofit organization devoted to Ideas Worth Spreading. Started as a four-day conference in California 30 years ago. TEDx is an independently organized TED event designed to bring people together to listen to live speakers and spark deep discussion and connection. Since 2015, TEDx Boise Talks have garnered more than five million views and some have been translated into multiple languages. Many of these talks are available for free at TEDxBoise.org.



About Seed Play Love

