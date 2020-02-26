GOWIN Semiconductor and Rutronik GmbH Forge Distribution Alliance

Press Releases GOWIN Semiconductor Corp. Press Release

GOWIN signs up Rutronk for Americas and Europe product distribution.

Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH is a leading broadline distributor of semiconductors, passive and electromechanical components as well as boards, storage, displays & wireless products. The company's primary target markets are automotive, medical, industrial, home appliance, energy and lighting industries. Their comprehensive product ranges provide customers with specific products and services in groups tailored to the respective applications. The company, founded in 1973 in Ispringen, Germany, now has over 80 subsidiaries in Europe, Asia and the Americas. Rutronik employs more than 1,900 staff worldwide and achieved Group sales of 1,08 billion euros in the fiscal year 2019. London, United Kingdom, February 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- GOWIN Semiconductor Corporation today announces that it has franchised Rutronik GmbH, the third largest distributor in Europe and 11th worldwide, to provide best in class demand creation and supply in EMEA and the Americas.“We are delighted to have such a well-established and renowned Distributor as Rutronik to help us further grow our fast developing business across not just EMEA but also North, Central and South America,” said Mike Furnival, Director of Sales EMEA. “I believe their solution based selling, technical expertise and excellent geographic coverage with be a great complement to our existing network of representative sales and niche and bespoke distributors.”Adrian Elms, Senior Marketing Manager Digital at Rutronik adds, “We are very pleased to be working with GOWIN. Their innovative portfolio of FPGA products, particularly for the IoT, significantly enhances our range of system solutions offerings.”About GOWIN SemiconductorFounded in 2014, Gowin Semiconductor Corp., headquartered with major R&D in China, has the vision to accelerate customer innovation worldwide with our programmable solutions. We focus on optimizing our products and removing barriers for customers using programmable logic devices. Our commitment to technology and quality enables customers to reduce the total cost of ownership from using FPGA on their production boards. Our offerings include a broad portfolio of programmable logic devices, design software, intellectual property (IP) cores, reference designs, and development kits. We strive to serve customers in the consumer, industrial, communication, medical, and automotive markets worldwideAbout Rutronik GmbHRutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH is a leading broadline distributor of semiconductors, passive and electromechanical components as well as boards, storage, displays & wireless products. The company's primary target markets are automotive, medical, industrial, home appliance, energy and lighting industries. Their comprehensive product ranges provide customers with specific products and services in groups tailored to the respective applications. The company, founded in 1973 in Ispringen, Germany, now has over 80 subsidiaries in Europe, Asia and the Americas. Rutronik employs more than 1,900 staff worldwide and achieved Group sales of 1,08 billion euros in the fiscal year 2019. Contact Information GOWIN Semiconductor Corp.

