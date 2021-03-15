PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
The Reg.A Funding Group Announces the Tokenization Nation for Blockchain Crowdfunding Investors


The new LinkedIn group is targeted to anyone who wants to learn about tokenization and its potential.

Las Vegas, NV, March 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Reg.A Funding Group announced today they have established the Tokenization Nation as a listed group on the LinkedIn social media platform, allowing anyone interested in blockchain and related technology to share their knowledge of tokenization and security token offerings.

The initial concept is to create a vibrant community of like-minded individuals and crowdfunding investors to network and share investment deals and opportunities, culminating with an industry tradeshow with the potential to define the marketplace.

Said Reg.A Funding Group founder Ron Costa: "Blockchain technology is definitely the future for raising money with a liquidity component that is absent right now for investment purposes. By building the Tokenization Nation, we seek to be the source for the latest information in this new marketplace."

The Tokenization Nation can be found at TokenizationNation.com and all are invited to join the group for free to begin networking.
Contact Information
Reg.A Funding Group
Ron Costa
612-888-REGA
Contact
www.regamoney.com

