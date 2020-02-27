Regulatory Outlook for the Injectable Drug Delivery Space

Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk London, United Kingdom, February 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Injectable Drug Delivery Conference has brought in a high level of engagement and positive responses, springing off SMi's successful Pre-Filled Syringes Portfolio and developing on last year’s success, this event assembles an international audience to include regulatory, device design, packaging and formulation professionals.Key session on "A Regulatory outlook of the Drug/Device Combinations (DDC) product space"Discussion on:An overview on the MHRA guidelines for Drug Device Combination productsAn update on the EU MDR and guidance for industryA future regulatory outlook for the injectable drug delivery spacePresentation by Stefania Ragone, Pharmaceutical Assessor, Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA)Snapshot of attendee job titles at last year's Injectable Drug Delivery, below is a list of a few job titles who attended:Senior Vice President Global Steriles | Director, Pre-fillable Syringe Platform | Head of Formulation Development | Senior Manager Technology and Innovation, Drug Delivery & Devices | Principal Pharmaceutical Officer Medical Drug Devices | Scientist | and many more.An early bird saving of £200 for bookings made by 28th February 2020. Register at www.injectable-drug-delivery.com/prcom3Network with highly experienced Injectable and Pre-filled experts this May.The event brochure with the full agenda and speaker line-up is available to download online. Register at www.injectable-drug-delivery.com/prom3Injectable Drug Delivery 202013th – 14th May 2020Copthorne Tara Hotel Kensington London, UKFor media queries please contact Jinna Sidhu at hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0)20 7827 6088About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

Jinna Sidhu

+44 (0) 20 7827 6088



http://www.injectable-drug-delivery.com/prcom3



