MageHost is Now Webscoot

Magehost is kickstarting a new journey. As of January 2020, they're rebranding to Webscoot, an eCommerce hosting company committed to faster eCommerce.

In 2019, Magehost was able to achieve 1000+ happy customers, 10 mins (average response time), and 57% Costs savings by clients. Over the past few months, their team had been focusing on building a fresh brand identity that showcases their values as a company, as well as communicates their future plans.



Their new identity constitutes of a new logo with the following name and tagline:



Webscoot - Faster eCommerce.



Webscoot is now going to focus on providing faster hosting solutions backed by the powerful infrastructure of Amazon Cloud Services (AWS). Their aim is to provide fully managed hosting to all their clients so that they don’t have to worry about website security, maintenance, and uptime.



Mr Sahil Chugh, CEO, Webscoot says, “We’re positive that this change will only help us achieve bigger milestones. All our efforts are being poured into constructing a hosting brand that contributes to our clients’ growth. Our goals are aligned with yours!”



About Webscoot (formerly MageHost)



Webscoot has been in the eCommerce hosting industry for 6+ years now. Their vast experience in working with different types of businesses helps them create solutions that fit their client’s needs perfectly. They have a technical support team that has expertise in all eCommerce platforms. Their plans fit all business needs, and they offer better performance, security, scalability, 24x7 support and monitoring, all in one place.



Visit: https://webscoot.io to know more.



