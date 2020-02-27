KBA Training Centre Pte Ltd Celebrates 14th Anniversary

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases KB Associates Group of Companies Press Release

A surpassed milestone achievement in the Training and Competency Development

Singapore, Singapore, February 27, 2020 --(



KBAT celebrated its 14th year in operations on 23 February 2020. KBAT started as a small organisation based in Singapore, as a subsidiary of KB Associates, with just 4 staff, and as the first IMCA approved training centre in Asia, offering the full range of IMCA training courses (Trainee Air and Bell Diving Supervisor, Diver Medic and Diver Medic Refresher and Assistant Life Support Technician courses). Since then, KBAT has expanded to 18 staff and had innumerable success in providing training and qualifications from locally and internationally accredited establishments such as NEBOSH, IOSH, IRATA, MoM Singapore. Their training centre has enabled over 30,000 people achieve their career development, and for some their dreams in starting new careers. KBAT has provided training in over 25 countries, with clients in a broad range of industry sectors such as Oil & Gas, Hospitality, Banking, Hotels, Transport, Aviation, Marine, Military, Entertainment and more.



“The achievement of KBAT are the results of the combined efforts of every individual. From our students for their loyalty and support, their invaluable feedback in driving us to excel further in our course materials, and for their faith in us as a training provider. To our fantastic team of trainers and staff, for their enormous dedication and hard work and mission to ‘make the difference’. Thank you all for being an integral part of KBAT’s success. We plan to innovate and diversify our courses to meet the demand and expectations of the current workforce and industries. We look forward to many more years being here to offer you nothing more than the best in our courses and to support you in achieving your training and development goals,” said Mr. Darren Brunton, Managing Director of KBAT.



For further information, please contact KBAT at Tel: +65 6542 4984, email us at training@kbatraining.org



Editor’s Notes:

About KBA Training Centre Pte Ltd

KBA Training (KBAT) provides a full range of IMCA approved diving-related courses and is the largest IMCA approved training provider with global training venues in Singapore, Malaysia, UAE, America and UK. KBAT provides professional quality training (classroom, diving supervisor simulator, distance learning, combined, eLearning, micro learning or customised) in the field of health & safety management, inland/inshore commercial diving, medical/first aid, IRATA Rope Access, Work at Heights and are accredited by National agencies - Ministry of Manpower Singapore, ISO 29990:2010 Standard and International Health and Safety bodies (NEBOSH, IOSH, IMCA, IRATA).



Ms Denisa Avirel

+65 65460939



www.kbatraining.org

enquiries@kbatraining.org



