Oil & Gas News
Access the news pipeline on the oil and gas industry to learn about company news, mergers and acquisitions, royalties, exploration and production, drilling, refining and marketing. Get information on technology, environmental issues, research, products and services geared to the fossil fuel industry.
Cooper Machinery Services Announces Acquisition of Alamo Industries and Alamo Turbocharger Services
Cooper Machinery Services has acquired Alamo Industries Ltd. and Alamo Turbocharger Services, expanding its TSI turbocharger division into the western U.S. and Canada. Founded in 1978, Alamo brings turbocharger overhaul, repair, and parts services across oil & gas, marine, and other markets, plus new marine and small-frame natural gas capabilities. - August 05, 2026 - Cooper Machinery Services
Omnitronics Launches Ecosystem Health Dashboard to Enable Proactive Monitoring Across Dispatch Environments
Centralized monitoring across consoles, servers, databases and radio gateways improves reliability and uptime, launching at APCO 2026 - August 01, 2026 - Omnitronics Pty. Ltd.
Unirac to Acquire Solar Racking Business of Terrasmart, Expanding Product Offering to Full Suite of Commercial & Industrial and Distributed Generation Products
Acquisition extends Unirac's leading residential and commercial flat roof product portfolio to include a full suite of commercial & industrial as well as distributed generation-focused products and strengthens Unirac’s engineering, supply chain, and product development team. - July 16, 2026 - Unirac
Cooper Machinery Services Announces Acquisition of Wesco Valve & Manufacturing and Safety Seal Piston Ring Company
Cooper Machinery Services has acquired substantially all assets of Wesco Valve & Manufacturing Co. (“Wesco”), a trusted manufacturer of precision engine valves and components, along with the product lines of Safety Seal, Inc. (“Safety Seal”), known for engineered piston rings and proven craftsmanship. - July 14, 2026 - Cooper Machinery Services
Marjorie L. Puzak Honored as a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Marjorie L. Puzak of McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, has been recognized as Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her contributions and achievements in the oil, gas, energy, and solar... - July 09, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
John Whitford Communications Becomes Authorized Reseller of DSI for Business Internet
John Whitford, founder of John Whitford Communications, is proud to announce that the company, in business since 1982, is now bringing Internet to business clients as an Authorized sub-agent of DSI. - June 26, 2026 - John Whitford Communications
Vesfil Achieves ASME U & S Stamp Certification, Strengthening Global Position as ASME-Certified Pressure Vessel Manufacturer
Vesfil has obtained ASME U-Stamp and S-Stamp certifications to design and build pressure vessels and power boilers in full compliance with ASME BPVC 2025. This achievement validates Vesfil's strict quality control, positioning the company as a trusted partner for demanding industrial projects worldwide. - June 18, 2026 - Vesfil
IFL Manufacturing Delivers Custom Valve Stem Extension Solution for Major Data Center Project
IFL Manufacturing successfully delivered a high-volume, precision contract consisting of 2,079 custom valve stem extension kits for a major data center project. Engineered to exact specifications, these specialized components optimize operational safety and accessibility within the facility's complex cooling systems. The milestone underscores IFL’s capacity for rapid, zero-error production for critical digital infrastructure. - June 08, 2026 - IFL Manufacturing
SkyLink Launches First X-1 Deployment at KAUST, Advancing Saudi Arabia’s Precision Network
First deployment of SkyLink’s X-1 marks the beginning of a new precision infrastructure network supporting autonomous systems across Saudi Arabia. - May 13, 2026 - SkyLink Technologies
Merobix Disrupts Industrial SCADA Market with Cloud Platform Built for Oil and Gas Operators
Texas-based Merobix LLC launches cloud SCADA monitoring platform for oil and gas operators. Deploys in one week with no servers required. Includes PLC programming and panel fabrication services from one Texas-based team. - May 07, 2026 - Merobix LLC
FasterCapital Backs FuelDash in EquityPilot to Advance Residential and Business Fuel Delivery Services
FasterCapital today announced it has selected FuelDash to join EquityPilot, supporting the Colorado startup as it prepares to launch on-demand residential and business fuel delivery services. The program will work with FuelDash to refine go-to-market execution, regulatory readiness, and technology... - April 16, 2026 - FuelDash Inc.
Conflux Capital Launches Next-Generation Quantitative Strategy Platform to Expand Digital Asset Value Growth Paths
In the volatile crypto market, single strategies are no longer sufficient to cope with the complex environment. Quantitative trading models centered on automation and data are gradually becoming the focus of investors. Conflux Capital's continuous iteration also reflects the industry's trend towards greater professionalism and intelligence. - March 29, 2026 - Conflux Capital
Global LNG Crisis Underscores Case for Domestic Synthetic Natural Gas, Says Loa Carbon
Company's modular methanation systems enable any nation to produce synthetic natural gas domestically, eliminating dependence on foreign LNG imports. - March 17, 2026 - Loa Carbon
BIC Auctions, with Integra and US Asset Exchange, Announce Heidelberg Cement Mill Closure Auction Series and Immediate Sale of Processing Assets
BIC Auctions, with Integra Asset Solutions and US Asset Exchange, has been retained to manage the structured disposition of assets from the Heidelberg Materials cement mill closure in Cupertino, CA. The program includes a timed online auction beginning March 11, 2026, and immediate negotiated sale of major processing assets including ball mills, crushers, Caterpillar engines, and plant infrastructure suitable for cement, mining, and aggregates operations. - February 19, 2026 - BIC Auctions
Cooper Machinery Services Establishes New Oklahoma City Facility to Better Serve Regional Customers
Cooper Machinery Services (“Cooper”) has established new operations in Oklahoma City to better support the region’s large installed base of reciprocating compression equipment. The Oklahoma City location strengthens Cooper’s O.E.M. service and support for AJAX®,... - January 14, 2026 - Cooper Machinery Services
Fleming Event Launches: In-Line Inspection and Inspection of Challenging Pipelines, 10–13 March 2026 in Amsterdam.
Pipeline Integrity Enters a New Risk Era - Inspection of Challenging Pipelines, 10–13 March 2026 in Amsterdam - December 19, 2025 - Fleming Events
Fleming Events Launches: Process Control Week: PID Tuning & Advanced Process Control Training, 9–13 March 2026, Amsterdam
Process Industries Face Rising Demand for Precision Control, Energy Efficiency, and Advanced Automation - December 19, 2025 - Fleming Events
Cooper Announces Strategic Partnership with Altronic, LLC
Cooper Machinery Services ("Cooper") is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Altronic, LLC ("Altronic"), a global leader in advanced ignition, control, and instrumentation systems for OEMs and operators worldwide. This partnership marks an important step in expanding... - December 09, 2025 - Cooper Machinery Services
PureLine Now Delivers Advanced Chlorine Dioxide Solutions to Combat H₂S in Oil & Gas Operations
ClO₂ treatment programs help producers reduce corrosion, improve safety, and stabilize production in high-sulfide environments. - November 24, 2025 - PureLine
PureLine Offers Chlorine Dioxide Solutions to Meet Oil & Gas Industry Challenges
PureLine expands chlorine dioxide solutions for oil & gas, delivering corrosion control, produced water reuse, and SRB mitigation with custom on-site systems designed for remote field operations. - October 31, 2025 - PureLine
NTX Embedded Launches Octolux® Industrial HMI Platform
NTX Embedded has built its reputation on a foundation of technical excellence, customer-centric innovation, and deep expertise in the industrial electronics sector. With the launch of its new industrial touch HMI platform and the Octolux Architecture further cements its commitment to providing world-class solutions across diverse applications, from industrial automation and energy to transportation, medical and IoT markets. - October 28, 2025 - NTX Embedded
Alliant Power and Schaeffler Announce Aftermarket Partnership for OE NOx Sensors
Alliant Power announces a strategic partnership with Schaeffler, becoming the first aftermarket distributor of Schaeffler’s OE NOx sensors for the heavy-duty market. This alliance enhances Alliant Power’s Exhaust Gas Aftertreatment offering, delivering reliable emissions solutions to fleets and repair shops. Schaeffler’s OE-quality sensors are now accessible beyond OEM channels via Alliant Power’s network. - October 27, 2025 - Alliant Power
AMPP to Host Free Webinar on Value of AMPP QP Program
The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP), the leading global authority in materials protection and performance, invites asset and facility owners, project managers, and decision-makers to attend a free, 60-minute webcast at 2 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, October 15, titled... - October 11, 2025 - AMPP
Cooper Machinery Services Announces Acquisition of Power Parts Supply, LLC
Cooper Machinery Services (“Cooper”) today announced the acquisition of substantially all assets of Power Parts Supply (“PPS”), a leading supplier of high-quality replacement parts and solutions for large-bore engines and compressors. The acquisition expands Cooper’s... - October 01, 2025 - Cooper Machinery Services
ODRAH Holdings, Inc. Announces Delaware Incorporation, Strategic Expansion, and Vision for ODRAH Pouvwa™ - the First Mega Super-App
ODRAH Holdings, Inc., formerly known as OilDash, today announced its official incorporation in Delaware as the new parent company for all current and future ODRAH brands, acquisitions, and subsidiaries. This milestone positions ODRAH to accelerate growth, strengthen its ecosystem, and prepare for... - September 29, 2025 - OilDash Inc.
Asia Supply Chain Faces Rising Uncertainty, Fueling Demand for AI Live Trade Insight Report Amid US-Initiated Geopolitical Tensions, Notes TradeInt™
Amid U.S.-initiated geopolitical conflicts disrupting key Asian trade corridors, supply chains face growing uncertainty. Rising risks from conflicts and policy shifts are driving strong demand for TradeInt™’s AI-powered Live Trade Insight Report. - August 19, 2025 - Trade Intelligence Global
ODRAH (aka Oildash) Partners with State Farm® Agency to Offer Insurance Services In-App
ODRAH, formerly Oildash, has partnered with a licensed State Farm® agency to bring insurance services directly to its platform. The collaboration launches ODRAH’s new insurance checkout feature for towing and autobody services, streamlining claims and reducing out-of-pocket costs. This expansion strengthens ODRAH’s Super App growth in NY and NJ while maintaining its core focus on home heating oil and HVAC. - August 12, 2025 - OilDash Inc.
Brother Filtration Ships 200+ Stainless Steel Filter Housings for Industrial Use
Brother Filtration, a global leader in industrial filtration solutions, has successfully completed the delivery of more than 200 stainless steel filter housings to a prominent water management technology provider in Brazil. - August 11, 2025 - Brother Filtration
Pooyan Sajjadi Launches Sajjadi.me: A Digital Academic Identity Bridging Polymer Science and Industry
Dr. Pooyan Sajjadi, a polymer scientist with over 15 years of academic and industrial experience, has launched sajjadi.me — a streamlined personal site that consolidates his research background, ORCID profile, and real-world applications in resin technologies. The platform is built for academic outreach, citation clarity, and professional discovery. - July 30, 2025 - Sajjadi
ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS Continues Global Expansion
ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS a global leader in dynamic balancing, vibration analysis, machinery health, and process health instrumentation and optimization announces expansion to Latin America. - July 25, 2025 - ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS
Jewellok Technology Unveils Cutting-Edge Ultra High Purity Gas and Fluid Management Solutions for Precision Industries
Jewellok is a Control Valves and Pressure Regulators Manufacturer, Manufacturing Single Stage Pressure Regulator, Two Stage Pressure Regulator, Low Pressure Nitrogen Gas Regulator, High Pressure Nitrogen Gas Regulator. - July 25, 2025 - Shenzhen Jewellok Technology Co., Ltd
Enigma Networks Launches from Stealth to Deliver the First ZTNX Platform - Zero Trust for Internal Networks
Enigma Networks is pioneering ZTNX — Zero Trust for Internal Networks. Their agentless platform, Enigma AI, gives security teams real-time visibility into east-west traffic, discovers every asset, detects lateral movement, and enforces segmentation. Built for hybrid environments, Enigma AI eliminates internal blind spots and brings Zero Trust to where it’s needed most — inside the network. - July 15, 2025 - Enigma Networks Inc.
Cooper Machinery Services Acquires Plant Process Machine Works (PPMW)
Expanding our capabilities in the process & reciprocating compressor market. - July 11, 2025 - Cooper Machinery Services
The Inaugural NatGas To Power Forum Takes Place Nov. 17-19, 2025, in San Antonio, TX, by the Producers of the Long-Successful LDC Gas Forum Series
NatGas To Power Forum event examines the Who, What, When Where & Why of utilizing Natural Gas to fuel electricity generation for AI Data Centers (where surplus electricity on the utility grid is unavailable) - June 24, 2025 - LDC Gas Forums
Nevada Lithium Exploration, Inc. to File and Present NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Prometheus Project at Fastmarkets’ 17th Lithium Supply & Battery Conference
Nevada Lithium Exploration, Inc. (“Nevada Lithium” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its Project Geologist, Bob Marvin, P.Geo., is finalizing a National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”) Technical Report for the Company’s flagship Prometheus Poly Energy Transition Project, located in Esmeralda County, Nevada. - June 23, 2025 - Nevada Lithium Exploration, Inc.
Oildash Launches OD Dimension™ Ecosystem: America’s First Dual-Sided Super App for Real-Life and Premium Services
Oildash Inc., a trailblazer in energy and essential services, proudly announces the official launch of its patent-pending OD Dimension™ ecosystem, making it the first dual-sided super app in the United States. Seamlessly blending oil delivery, HVAC, towing, car rentals, and emergency roadside services with over 100+ premium digital and lifestyle offerings, Oildash is creating a new technology frontier — one app for everything that matters. - June 17, 2025 - OilDash Inc.
Rock Energy Systems Appoints Chris Fillmore as New CEO Following Jeff Townsend’s Retirement
Rock Energy Systems announced a planned leadership transition as Jeff Townsend retired as CEO, with Chris Fillmore assuming the role effective May 27, 2025. Townsend will remain on the Board in an advisory capacity. - June 13, 2025 - Rock Energy Systems
Armada and DeepIQ Announce Partnership to Deliver Real-Time Industrial Intelligence at the Edge
Armada, a pioneer in full-stack edge computing platform, and DeepIQ, a leader in industrial DataOps software, today announced a strategic partnership to bring real-time, asset-aware intelligence to the edge. This collaboration empowers industrial operators across sectors such as mining, oil and... - June 03, 2025 - DeepIQ
Accurex Introduces BendingStudio XT for Seamless Integration and Advanced Workflow Automation in Tube Manufacturing
Accurex announces BendingStudio XT12, a cutting-edge software that automates and optimizes tube manufacturing. Seamlessly integrated with the 2025 TubeInspect system, XT12 enables real-time part correction, reduces waste, and ensures consistent quality. Supporting over 45 bender brands, it boosts efficiency in industries like aerospace, automotive, and eMobility. - May 15, 2025 - Accurex Measure
Cooper Machinery Services Announces Acquisition of ICP Industries, LLC
Cooper Machinery Services (“Cooper”) today announced the acquisition of the chroming assets of ICP Industries, LLC (“ICP”), including its proprietary plating processes and operational infrastructure. ICP is the industry leader in providing hard chrome plating for power... - April 30, 2025 - Cooper Machinery Services
Future 500 Releases Annual “Force for Good Forecast” Identifying the Top Trends Likely to Reshape Corporate Responsibility and Environmental Advocacy in 2025
Energy policy veteran Bob Stout and Future 500 will host a webinar to share exclusive insights and explore opportunities for collaboration and durable solutions. - April 22, 2025 - Future 500
Stratos UAV to Ignite Geospatial Breakthrough by 2028
Advanced Unmanned, a visionary startup led by CEO Dave Record, today unveiled its mission to transform geospatial intelligence with Stratos — a jet-powered High-Altitude Long-Endurance (HALE) platform set to deliver real-time data from 60,000+ feet, with services launching in 2028. First... - April 17, 2025 - Advanced Unmanned
Resource Royalty Announces the Launch of Resource Royalty 24, LLC
Resource Royalty LLC, a private energy investment company and oil and gas sponsor headquartered in Dallas, announced the launch of their new direct-title (1031 exchange eligible) mineral rights offering—Resource Royalty 24, LLC. The Resource Royalty 24 offering consists of 12 curated mineral... - April 17, 2025 - Resource Royalty LLC
LCOE.ai Announces Acquisition of PowerEnfo from Empower Energy Technology
LCOE.ai, a leader in AI-powered asset management software, has acquired PowerEnfo from Empower Energy Technology and Velo Solar. This strategic move strengthens our ability to integrate data from multiple systems, helping renewable energy asset owners, investors, and service providers prioritize key operational actions that drive efficiency, financial returns, and sustainability. - April 15, 2025 - LCOE.ai, Inc.
Lone Star Turbo Introduces BABA-Compliant Products to Support Federal Projects
Lone Star Turbo, a proudly U.S.-owned turbo blower and compressor manufacturer headquartered in Houston, Texas, is excited to announce its commitment to supporting federally funded initiatives with products that comply with the EPA and DOE Build America, Buy America (BABA) standards. As a trusted... - April 09, 2025 - Lone Star Turbo
James (Jim) Greer Inducted Into Drug Testing Industry Hall of Fame
The National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association (NDASA) announced at its annual conference and trade show that the 2025 Hall of Fame Inductee is James A. Greer, President and CEO of Accredited Drug Testing, Lab Testing USA and Secure Screenings. Greer was also recognized for his service as... - April 07, 2025 - Accredited Drug Testing Inc
Resource Royalty Fully Subscribes Resource Royalty, 23
Resource Royalty, LLC is a private energy investment company, headquartered in Dallas, TX. Resource Royalty, LLC is proud to announce that Resource Royalty 23, LLC is fully subscribed. This marks another milestone for the 14-year-old, Dallas-based oil and gas sponsor. “The $6.2mm offering... - April 05, 2025 - Resource Royalty LLC
OilDash Introduces Buy Now, Pay Later Option for Oil and HVAC Services, Marking a First in the Industry
On April 4, 2025, OilDash will roll out its new Buy Now, Pay Later feature, offering flexible payment plans for heating oil, HVAC, and burner services. Founded in 2019 by Joel Cineas, OilDash aims to simplify access to essential home services and ensure fast payouts to providers. Backed by strong investors, the platform is positioned as one of the first in its industry to introduce consumer financing at scale. - March 27, 2025 - OilDash Inc.
The 25h Annual LDC Gas Forum Southeast Takes Place in Savannah, GA, April 15 – 17, 2025
Over four hundred natural gas industry decision-makers gather at this annual event to consider insights about Southeast energy markets, and to structure transactions to buy, sell and transport natural gas. - March 21, 2025 - LDC Gas Forums
BizFleets Announces Partnership with Coast, Expanding Fuel Card Services and Expense Management for Fleet Clients
BizFleets, a leading provider of comprehensive fleet management solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Coast, an innovator in card and expense management for fleet businesses. This collaboration introduces co-branded Coast fuel cards to BizFleets' product suite, offering clients a... - March 20, 2025 - BizFleets