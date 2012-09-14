PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Durante Rentals Appoints Baron Selman as Sales Manager Industry Veteran Brings Over 20 Years of Sales and Management Experience - December 04, 2019 - Durante Rentals

Innovaptive’s Digital Work Order Management Solution Earns Key SAP Certification The latest version of Innovapptive's mWorkOrder has received SAP certification. Innovapptive customers in the oil & gas, chemical, utilities, mining and manufacturing industries that use the SAP S/4HANA 1809 ERP may install mWorkOrder 7.0.1 as an add-on app and not have to worry about system integration and compatibility. - November 12, 2019 - Innovapptive Inc.

Lanner and Corlina Team Up at IoT Tech Expo to Demo How to Implement Industrial IoT in a Brownfield Manufacturing Facility Aiming to enable small and medium sized manufacturers to leverage Industrial IoT benefits without having to rip and replace their legacy operational technology, Lanner and Corlina look forward to building wide ranging solutions for SI’s and end users alike to implement IIoT in their facilities using a pre-validated ecosystem of sensors, industrial analytics software and x86 IoT gateways. - November 12, 2019 - Lanner America

Miura Board(TM) Debuts in City of Gainesville Public Park Miura Board(TM) was chosen by the City of Gainesville after thoroughly evaluating and testing several alternatives to wood. Don Musen, Natural Areas Maintenance Supervisor of the Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Affairs Department stated the following, “I can finally build ramps and boardwalks I... - November 06, 2019 - Athyron LLC

Greg Miiller Assumes Role of Vice President of Engineering and New Business Development Greg Miiller, former Vice President of Operations for the Savant Group, has been recently named the Vice President of Engineering and New Business Development for the Savant Group. In this new role, Miiller will bring his extensive experience in cultivating strong relationships in the lubrication industry... - November 01, 2019 - Savant Group

Africa's Oil & Gas Players in London for the Big Five Board Awards The longest standing awards event for Africa's Oil & Gas Industry since 1997, with over 100 recipients to date, the Big Five Board Awards enter it’s incredible 23rd year. Nominations close Friday, November 1. - November 01, 2019 - Frontier

ComSec LLC to Exhibit at 56th Annual AOC International Symposium & Convention ComSec LLC, a world-class Technical Surveillance Countermeasures Company, will be participating in the Association of Old Crows 56th Annual AOC International Symposium & Convention in Washington, D.C. This three-day event will be held from October 28 to October 30 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. - October 25, 2019 - ComSec LLC

The FMD Group Appoints New President - Mike Waters Joins The FMD Group The FMD Group is pleased to welcome James M. (Mike) Waters as President. Mike will be responsible for overseeing all the companies within the FMD Group (Flow Management Devices, Oil and Gas Process Solutions, FMD Fabrication Services, and FMD Distribution and Service). - October 17, 2019 - The FMD Group Of Companies

Wildcat Discovery Technologies Raises More Than $20 Million in Series C Financing Wildcat Discovery Technologies, a technology company that uses proprietary high throughput methods to rapidly develop new battery materials, announced today that it has raised more than $20 million to support its growing battery research and technology operations. The financing was led by Flint Hills... - October 15, 2019 - Wildcat Discovery Technologies

The Upstream Takes AI from Theory to Practice at the 2019 Oil and Gas Machine Learning Symposium Over the past several years, AI has grown in relevance and adoption within the upstream oil and gas community. With the launch of several major projects this year by the likes of ExxonMobil, BP and Total, 2019 is being hailed as the year AI goes from theory to practice. This year's lineup of speakers includes AI pioneers from Apache, ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil, Shell, Dell, IBM, TGS, and others. Registration for the 2019 Oil and Gas Machine Learning Symposium is available at UpstreamML.com. - October 02, 2019 - Oil & Gas Machine Learning Symposium

SMi Presents - New Technologies Driving the Energy from Waste Industry SMi Reports: Senior experts from sponsors Steinmueller Babcock Environment and Turboden will be providing exclusive insight into new technologies in the Energy from Waste conference 2019. - September 23, 2019 - SMi Group

New Energy Meter From Martinson Machine Shows How Much Money You Spend in Real-Time How about being able to monitor electricity consumption? And knowing that “we can reduce the cost of power outages by over 75 percent and save America over $150 billion” (Electric Power Research Institute). Energy consumers usually never check their energy meter. Therefore, they may be wasting energy by thousands per year. Nevertheless, this is over because of a new energy meter that keep track of energy consumption thus making it accessible and easy to understand as never before. - September 18, 2019 - Martinson Machine

Wildcat Discovery Technologies Awarded DOE Grant to Develop Improved Materials for Solid State Batteries Wildcat Discovery Technologies has been selected by the U.S. Department of Energy as a recipient of a $1,223,833 grant for the discovery of materials for an all-solid battery. - September 10, 2019 - Wildcat Discovery Technologies

Sound Payments Shows Commitment to Setting Standards for the Petroleum Industry Company Hosts Petroleum Non-Profit Conexxus in Jacksonville for their Forecourt Device Controller Committee meeting, Working to Set Standards that Provides More Options for Station Owners - August 30, 2019 - Sound Payments

SIO Offers High-Pressure Ball Valves for Safe Storage of Energy in Natural Gas Industries SIO, a leading industrial valve manufacturer in China, now manufactures high-pressure ball valves that are useful in natural gas applications. The demand for energy worldwide is increasing and the pressure to meet such demand has become more challenging. Fortunately, the natural environment provides... - August 29, 2019 - SIOvalve

DynaGrace Enterprises Adds Respirator Fit Test Product to GSA Schedule 66 DynaGrace Enterprises, a WOSB, professional services company has added another quality line of products to the GSA Schedule 66 - Scientific Equipment and Services Schedule Contract. DynaGrace Enterprises is the first women-owned firm in Utah to be a vendor on that prestigious GSA schedule. “This... - August 28, 2019 - DynaGrace Enterprises

B.A.P Heating & Cooling Services Now Helps You with Oil to Gas Conversion in Guelph, Ontario HVAC services company B.A.P Heating is offering top-tier oil to gas conversion in Guelph, ON and surrounding areas. - August 03, 2019 - B.A.P Heating and Air Conditioning

B.A.P Heating & Cooling: Buy and Rent a Furnace Program Underway in Guelph, Ontario HVAC services company, B.A.P Heating is innovating once again by offering you the ability to easily rent a furnace in Guelph, Ontario, and surrounding areas. - August 03, 2019 - B.A.P Heating and Air Conditioning

B.A.P Heating & Cooling Sets the Standard for Tankless Water Heaters in Guelph, Ontario HVAC services company, B.A.P Heating is offering first-class tankless water heater installation, repair, and replacement in Guelph, ON and surrounding areas. - August 03, 2019 - B.A.P Heating and Air Conditioning

Precision Periodic Announces the Successful Extraction of 80% Total Rare Earths in a Five Minute, Single Pass from Phosphate Mine Waste Precision Periodic announces the successful results of rare earth extraction projects for Florida Industrial and Phosphate Research Institute. Using their proprietary reusable Thor REE Nano-filter they captured 80% of the total rare earths in a five minute single pass-through including the radioactive elements. The filter can be reused for thousands of cycles and is highly scalable for all size applications. - July 29, 2019 - Precision Periodic

A Strategic Alliance Between InoBat and Wildcat Discovery Technologies Set to Revolutionize Electro-Mobility in Europe In the very near future, Slovakia should see the construction of a 100MWh battery production line, the costs of which are estimated at EUR100m. This initiative comes as the result of a strategic alliance agreement signed today between InoBat and Wildcat Discovery Technologies. For the first time, Wildcat’s renowned R&D platform enhanced with AI capabilities will be brought to Europe and combined in a unique full-scale production line. - July 29, 2019 - Wildcat Discovery Technologies

Ohio Businessman and Philanthropist Stephen Hightower Organizes and Partners with Kroger to Provide Vital Necessities for Tornado Victims On May 28th, 2019 tornadoes ripped through the greater Dayton area leaving a trail of widespread damage. More than 60 homes were completely destroyed, not to mention over 60,000 residents left without electricity. Additionally, the storms caused catastrophic damage to the city’s water systems,... - July 14, 2019 - Stephen L. Hightower

Enuit Now Operational in Europe Enuit have announced that they have opened new offices in London. - July 11, 2019 - Enuit LLC

Clearon Launches ClearControl® CMIT in the US Market Clearon Corp. (“Clearon”), a leading specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in South Charleston, West Virginia, announced today the launch of ClearControl® CMIT 14% and 1.5% (5-chloro-2-methyl-4-isothiazolin-3-one, also known as CMIT), both industrial biocides. This most recent... - July 09, 2019 - Clearon Corp.

Major LNG Producer, Transporter and Marketer, Go Live with Enuit's Fully Integrated ETRM Solution, ENTRADE Enuit’s ETRM Solution implemented in record time. - June 22, 2019 - Enuit LLC

FMD Distribution and Service Welcomes Kevin Fields - Kevin Will Serve as Vice President of Technical Services FMD Distribution and Service hires Kevin Fields as Vice President of Technical Services for the Houston office. - June 19, 2019 - FMD Distribution and Service

Cates Consulting Group Works with Trauma Victims Like Those Affected by Durham Gas Explosion Cates Consulting Group's thoughts and prayers are with the victims that were involved in the catastrophic gas explosion in Durham, North Carolina. In April 2019, two people were killed and 25 injured. Of the people injured, six were in critical condition and one was transported to a burn center. Cates... - June 11, 2019 - Cates Consulting Group

ION PRO Services Places Equipment in Midland, Texas ION PRO Services locates equipment in Midland, Texas. ION PRO Services has announced that the company has placed Hot Tapping and Line Stop equipment in Midland, Texas to offer improved response times for customers in the region. Deon Botes, ION PRO Services President commented, “We see tremendous... - June 06, 2019 - ION PRO Services, LLC

Diesel Decarbonization Brings Transformative Opportunities for Next-Generation Biodiesel Feedstocks and Technologies New study, Renewable Diesel 2030 finds next generation feedstocks and technologies are big winners in diesel decarbonization initiatives for low carbon fuels. - June 03, 2019 - Emerging Markets Online

DC International Secures Super Major Oil Company Marine Logistics Software Support DCI reaches 1 year milestone of contract awarded by super major oil company, Deep Water Gulf of Mexico business unit for its Integrated Logistics Management Software. - June 01, 2019 - DC International, Inc.

Primary Vision Debuts New Video Detailing Their Innovative Frac Spread Count Primary Vision, a leading distributor of data on hydraulic fracturing activity in the United States, has debuted a new visual detailing their Frac Spread Count system, which provides valuable insights and analytics for oil and gas industry professionals and investors – watch here. The latest visual... - May 22, 2019 - Primary Vision

Indeck Announces Major Additions to Boiler Inventory Indeck Power Equipment Company's commitment to innovative and comprehensive steam power solutions has resulted in the addition of many new boilers and package boiler systems to Indeck's sale and rental inventory. Indeck's newest boilers are manufactured with the latest engineering innovations and energy... - May 16, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company

Savant Labs Celebrate 50 Years Serving the Lubrication Industry As a family owned and operated business, Savant Labs are not just celebrating 50 years in business, but a lifetime of lubricant industry knowledge, dedication to the community, and the staying power with an eye on the future. Founded by Theodore Selby as a materials-consulting firm with an emphasis on... - May 16, 2019 - Savant Group

Loan Agreement Signed by Legion Finance Trade Limited and Triskata International The Legion Finance Trade Limited Group; signed a loan agreement in the aggregate amount of up to 897 million Euro with Triskata International for installation of 680MW of power plant. - May 09, 2019 - Legion Finance Trade Limited

Primary Vision Welcomes Energy Analyst Mark Rossano Today, Primary Vision announced the hiring of Mark Rossano as a Contributing Writer. His role will include writing a monthly piece on the state of U.S. shale. Primary Vision has built a reputation on providing key insights on the fracturing market. The company also is responsible for one of the first... - April 29, 2019 - Primary Vision

RECON Names Jack Gilbraith President and Chief Executive Officer Remedial Construction Services, L.P. (RECON) announces that its Board of Managers has appointed Jack Gilbraith as President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Gilbraith joins RECON with 30 years of industrial experience, including oversight and management of private and federal sector environmental, geotechnical... - April 25, 2019 - Remedial Construction Services, L.P. (RECON)

Valiant Champions Quality and Service for Customers Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions ensures quality for operators in the US and abroad with company-wide ISO 9001:2015 certification. - April 03, 2019 - Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions

Tomorrow Energy with Arbor Day Foundation to Plant 80,000 Trees Sustainability is central to the core values of Tomorrow Energy as the company believes that trees are an incredibly important part of building a sustainable future. - March 28, 2019 - Tomorrow Energy

AKCommodities LTD Announces Launch of New Website AKCommodities LTD, a leading provider of software solutions for the physical commodities trading market, announces launch of new website. - March 19, 2019 - AKCommodities LTD

FEMCO Holdings, LLC Acquires ELMCO Engineering, Inc. FEMCO HOLDINGS, LLC, a leading national machine repair and manufacturing company, announced today that it has acquired ELMCO Engineering, Inc., an Indianapolis, Indiana based company. ELMCO Engineering is a leading manufacturer and repair facility for powdered metal compacting presses. ELMCO Engineering... - March 18, 2019 - FEMCO Holdings, LLC

Hanbay Develops New Spring Return Electric Actuator for Emergency Shutoff Valves Hanbay Inc, the valve automation experts, has announced the release of a new spring return electric valve actuator that is compatible with any manufacturer’s ESV (emergency shutoff valve). This new design offers LP gas and anhydrous ammonia handlers the ability to remotely automate any ESV with... - March 16, 2019 - Hanbay Inc

Tomorrow Energy Aims to Unseat “Green Goliath” to Become Leading Renewable Energy Provider in the US Customers were not just interested in "transacting"; they were interested in how the companies they support impact the world. But it wasn’t just Tomorrow Energy customers who were interested in this-the entire company was too. "We all want to go home from a hard day’s work and feel like we are making a positive impact in the world. That is what Tomorrow Energy, and our mission-based focus, is all about," Paul Keene said, CEO. - March 12, 2019 - Tomorrow Energy

BioTork and Lallemand Biofuels & Distilled Spirits Enter Joint Development Collaboration BioTork, LLC and Lallemand Biofuels & Distilled Spirits (LBDS) a business unit of Lallemand Inc. are pleased to jointly announce the formalization of a collaboration for the development of improved yeast strains for the ethanol industry. “BioTork has been working with Lallemand, a world leader... - March 11, 2019 - BioTork

OGV to Host Top Speakers at OTC OGV announce top speakers at the inaugural OTC Business Breakfast including senior level industry professionals from the UK, Norway and the USA. - March 09, 2019 - Oil and Gas Vision

Sound Payments Introduces Retrofit Payment Solution at the Southeast Petro-Food Marketing Expo March 6 and 7 Cost-effectively Enable EMV Without Full Construction, Easy Implementation and No Down Time - March 07, 2019 - Sound Payments

FIOS Insight Delivers Business Architecture Guild® Industry Reference Models in Insight-EA FIOS Insight, LLC. announced today that it has entered into an agreement with the Business Architecture Guild®, as part of a new Guild program, to provide Guild Reference Models pre-loaded in its powerful Business, Enterprise, and Information Architecture SaaS platform, Insight-EA. FIOS Insight will be showcasing the release of the Business Architecture Guild Reference Models in Insight-EA at the 7th Annual Business Architecture Innovation Summit, March 19-20, 2019 in Reston, Virginia. - March 05, 2019 - FIOS Insight