Telgian

Telgian’s 2020 AIA Accredited Lunch and Learn Series Released


Wilmington, DE, February 27, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Telgian Engineering & Consulting recently announced a new series of complimentary Lunch and Learns for 2020. These presentations have been approved for American Institute of Architects (AIA) accreditation in order to help industry professionals stay at the top of their field. The 30-45 minute AIA accredited training / presentation sessions, facilitated by Telgian experts, showcase innovative fire, life safety and security solutions for architecture and construction firms.

A few examples of AIA accredited presentations include “Performance-Based Egress Solutions,” which highlights alternative egress solutions that can help solve complicated egress issues during building design, renovation, additions and adaptive reuse, and “Water Flow Testing and an Introduction to Fire Sprinkler Systems,” which outlines water flow requirements for fire sprinkler design, as well as critical factors to consider in a water supply analysis. Other new options include “Fire Safety & Security Systems in a Campus Environment,” plus more.

“Our professionals are dedicated to developing the most effective protection solutions to meet today’s risk challenges,” explains Telgian Engineering & Consulting Regional Practice Leader Drew Gerard. “Lunch and learns provide the AEC industry with an effective medium to share what is new and changing, and methods to stay ahead of the fire and life safety challenges during building design.”

About Telgian Engineering & Consulting

Telgian Engineering & Consulting is a full-service global engineering and risk mitigation consultancy specializing in complex, multi-discipline public and private sector projects. The firm provides security risk consulting, strategic / enterprise risk management, fire protection engineering, industrial security, environmental health and safety, emergency management, operations continuity consulting and construction administration services.

Since 1985, Telgian has worked hand-in-hand with a wide variety of clients including architects, engineers, owners, developers, risk and facility management firms, construction teams and government agencies serving industry sectors that include government, commercial, education, healthcare, hospitality, industrial, and transportation throughout the US and abroad.
Telgian
Susan McNeill
480-621-5031
telgian.com

