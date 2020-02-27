April Software is Celebrating 5 Years of Business Excellence

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases April Software Press Release

Company Boasts on Serving Clients with More Than €10 Billion AUM

Luxembourg, Luxembourg, February 27, 2020 --(



Given that around 50% of businesses seize existence by their 5th year, it is truly a reason for celebration. Especially in the RegTech industry where they’ve seen a boom of start-ups, not many of which would survive the competition and tough business environment. Not to mention that the company managed to succeed entirely on its own, without external funding or accelerator programs backing it up financially and/or through business mentoring and networking support. How did it do that?



“First of all, it’s because of our Data Central solution,” says Cedric Nanni, April Software’s Founder and CEO, “It is so groundbreaking in the investment management industry, that it usually takes only a quick fund software demo for professionals to realize its capabilities and how it can foster their operations and market presence.”



Then comes customer service – the company’s core values lie with client satisfaction and utter attention to detail. This is one of the reasons why onboarding clients do not pay anything until the software is fully aligned to and integrated with their own internal system. This is April Software’s landmark data management software pricing philosophy.



Finally, it’s the teams' professionalism and experience in the industry. With 15+ years of excellence and proven track record in the financial industry, the team’s capability to fully understand clients’ needs and requirements make the company truly stand out from the competition. “Sometimes we would demonstrate solutions to everyday operational and data management problems that clients had not even thought of,” shares Amaury Mairlot, Business Development Officer, “and they would be pleasantly surprised to see how these can contribute to overall efficiency and strategic advantage.”



As a result, the company today has a variety of investment management firms as clients – asset managers, third-party ManCos, wealth management, etc. Their total assets under management (AUM) amount to over €10 Billion. The number of fund administrators to which Data Central is connected exceeds 20, streamlining data processes and reporting for over 200 sub-funds.



About April Software

Established in 2015, April Software (www.aprilsoftware.com) is a Luxembourg-based software service provider, specialized in serving fund management, asset management, and wealth management companies. Their flagship product, Data Central, transforms, standardizes, and streamlines data coming from various third parties into one coherent hub. From there, each company’s department extracts the info it needs and prepares reports in seconds. The tool also has a Risk Monitoring and an Investment Restrictions Monitoring module to facilitate the work of portfolio managers, risk managers, and compliance executives. Follow April Software on LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/april-software/) for news and updates.



