Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Deep Indian Kitchen Press Release

Receive press releases from Deep Indian Kitchen: By Email RSS Feeds: Deep Indian Kitchen Heats Up Expo West with New Mild, Medium & Spicy Indian Meals

Attendees First to Try Latest Frozen Meals from the #1 Indian Food Brand

Anaheim, CA, February 27, 2020 --(



Mintel International Food Trends Survey recently reported 60% of international food eaters are seeking spicy and savory flavors. Overall, international flavors have led a 20% cumulative annual growth rate in new food & beverage launches from 2013-2017, largely driven by the 87% of millennial consumers eating the cuisine according to a Technomic Ethnic Food & Beverage Consumer Trend Report. Deep Indian Kitchen’s new range of spicy-to-mild savory chicken entrees is well-timed in answering this growing demand from millennial foodie consumers.



The brand’s authentically prepared Indian food features a flavorful range of spice and spiciness along with clean label ingredients. The Chicken Vindaloo recipe packs the most heat with its hot, tangy sauce that is simmered for hours and served with turmeric basmati rice. Often on the menu in Indian restaurants, the Butter Chicken recipe features a smoky, luscious sauce with medium level heat and is served with cumin basmati rice. Finally, the Chicken Korma recipe is a mild, nutty coconut-based sauce accentuated by the brightness of green cardamom and tamarind served with cumin basmati rice.



“Our family is committed to sharing a little piece of India with every recipe we create in our self-engineered plants. We strive to share our food in a way that’s accessible for consumers while keeping time-honored cooking techniques and flavor at the core of our process,” said Deepak “Deep” Amin, CEO of Deep Foods. “Our goal is to fill the unmet need for high-quality, authentic Indian food in natural and conventional grocery stores with our line of frozen food. We can’t wait to introduce our latest creations at Expo West!”



Staying true to tradition, all Deep Indian Kitchen frozen entrees are prepared in small batches with layers of flavor intricately added during a time-intensive cooking process and thoughtfully made without any artificial ingredients. Samples of Deep Indian Kitchen’s highly flavorful meals will be available at booth #5122 and are slated to hit national grocery chains this summer in its signature vibrant packaging featuring bold archways that symbolize the brand’s intention in welcoming consumers into a memorable Indian food experience.



Expo West will take place March 4-8, 2020 at the Anaheim Convention Center located at 800 Katella Avenue. For more information on Deep Indian Kitchen and to find it at store near you, visit deepindiankitchen.com. For more information on the show, visit expowest.com.



About Deep Foods/Deep Indian Kitchen

Deep Indian Kitchen, part of the Deep Foods family-owned and operated company, is both the #1 Indian food brand in the U.S. and a popular chain of fast-casual Indian restaurants in the heart of NYC. Deep Indian Kitchen’s deeply flavorful, ready-in-minutes meals, breads, and appetizers are currently sold in more than 11,000 natural and conventional grocery stores. Since 1977, the Deep Foods company has been the leader in Indian cuisine and devoted to one simple purpose: to share all of India through its always made-from-scratch, authentically crafted food and drinks. The company currently sells more than 800 SKUs across the ethnic, natural, conventional, and ecommerce channels. It’s the company’s mission that its food not only taste good but also do good. That’s why every purchase of products benefit the Deepkiran Foundation, a company-founded charitable organization that helps provide access to education for underprivileged children in rural India. For more information, check out deepindiankitchen.com or @deepindiankitchen on social media. Anaheim, CA, February 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Deep Indian Kitchen, the #1 Indian food brand across natural and conventional grocery stores, will debut three new frozen Indian meals at Expo West. The new frozen Indian meals, Chicken Vindaloo, Butter Chicken, and Chicken Korma, further expand the brand’s frozen CPG line while diversifying its range of spicy to mild savory food offerings.Mintel International Food Trends Survey recently reported 60% of international food eaters are seeking spicy and savory flavors. Overall, international flavors have led a 20% cumulative annual growth rate in new food & beverage launches from 2013-2017, largely driven by the 87% of millennial consumers eating the cuisine according to a Technomic Ethnic Food & Beverage Consumer Trend Report. Deep Indian Kitchen’s new range of spicy-to-mild savory chicken entrees is well-timed in answering this growing demand from millennial foodie consumers.The brand’s authentically prepared Indian food features a flavorful range of spice and spiciness along with clean label ingredients. The Chicken Vindaloo recipe packs the most heat with its hot, tangy sauce that is simmered for hours and served with turmeric basmati rice. Often on the menu in Indian restaurants, the Butter Chicken recipe features a smoky, luscious sauce with medium level heat and is served with cumin basmati rice. Finally, the Chicken Korma recipe is a mild, nutty coconut-based sauce accentuated by the brightness of green cardamom and tamarind served with cumin basmati rice.“Our family is committed to sharing a little piece of India with every recipe we create in our self-engineered plants. We strive to share our food in a way that’s accessible for consumers while keeping time-honored cooking techniques and flavor at the core of our process,” said Deepak “Deep” Amin, CEO of Deep Foods. “Our goal is to fill the unmet need for high-quality, authentic Indian food in natural and conventional grocery stores with our line of frozen food. We can’t wait to introduce our latest creations at Expo West!”Staying true to tradition, all Deep Indian Kitchen frozen entrees are prepared in small batches with layers of flavor intricately added during a time-intensive cooking process and thoughtfully made without any artificial ingredients. Samples of Deep Indian Kitchen’s highly flavorful meals will be available at booth #5122 and are slated to hit national grocery chains this summer in its signature vibrant packaging featuring bold archways that symbolize the brand’s intention in welcoming consumers into a memorable Indian food experience.Expo West will take place March 4-8, 2020 at the Anaheim Convention Center located at 800 Katella Avenue. For more information on Deep Indian Kitchen and to find it at store near you, visit deepindiankitchen.com. For more information on the show, visit expowest.com.About Deep Foods/Deep Indian KitchenDeep Indian Kitchen, part of the Deep Foods family-owned and operated company, is both the #1 Indian food brand in the U.S. and a popular chain of fast-casual Indian restaurants in the heart of NYC. Deep Indian Kitchen’s deeply flavorful, ready-in-minutes meals, breads, and appetizers are currently sold in more than 11,000 natural and conventional grocery stores. Since 1977, the Deep Foods company has been the leader in Indian cuisine and devoted to one simple purpose: to share all of India through its always made-from-scratch, authentically crafted food and drinks. The company currently sells more than 800 SKUs across the ethnic, natural, conventional, and ecommerce channels. It’s the company’s mission that its food not only taste good but also do good. That’s why every purchase of products benefit the Deepkiran Foundation, a company-founded charitable organization that helps provide access to education for underprivileged children in rural India. For more information, check out deepindiankitchen.com or @deepindiankitchen on social media. Contact Information Deep Indian Kitchen

Hasmik Piliposyan / Katie Rubino

213.225.4403



www.deepfoods.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Deep Indian Kitchen Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend