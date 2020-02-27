Press Releases Shecktor Enterprises, Inc Press Release

Receive press releases from Shecktor Enterprises, Inc: By Email RSS Feeds: "Dark Water, Game Over," a Historical Novel Based on a True Deep State Whistleblower Story

"The deep state is alive and well and is damaging world economy and politics. This just released novel is based on fact and is a story that needed to be told." -Andrew Shecktor

Berwick, PA, February 27, 2020 --(



Synopsis of the novel "Dark Water, Game Over," by Andrew Shecktor:



A story of international intrigue, corporate greed, and worldwide conspiracy. Mr. Shecktor connected with a Bulgarian physician and researcher while running for U.S. Senate who had a story to tell about how the globalist deep state is running a shadow economy and has been working in secret on population reduction projects to gain better control of the world population. He provided verifiable proof of the atrocities being committed and the plans that have been laid out. Co-conspirators include agencies such as the World Health Organization, the U.S. Federal Reserve and NATO, and wealthy individuals such as the Rothschild's and even Prince Andrews. The rabbit hole runs deep, with Russia, China and the European Union countries taking the lead. In the U.S. mainstream politics is controlled by this oligarchy.



"This book is a fun read which also tells the seriously true story of worldwide corruption," Shecktor says.



Available on Amazon. Visit www.darkwatergameover.com Berwick, PA, February 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Shecktor Enterprises, Inc. has released the novel "Dark Water, Game Over," by Andrew Shecktor. “Dark Water, Game Over” is the story of a writer who takes on a challenge far bigger than he can handle. He travels deep into a rabbit hole of international crime, espionage and intrigue involving some of the world’s most powerful corporations, organizations and people. This novel is based on the true story of a Bulgarian whistleblower, and while the story is fictional, the facts and figures presented are true.Synopsis of the novel "Dark Water, Game Over," by Andrew Shecktor:A story of international intrigue, corporate greed, and worldwide conspiracy. Mr. Shecktor connected with a Bulgarian physician and researcher while running for U.S. Senate who had a story to tell about how the globalist deep state is running a shadow economy and has been working in secret on population reduction projects to gain better control of the world population. He provided verifiable proof of the atrocities being committed and the plans that have been laid out. Co-conspirators include agencies such as the World Health Organization, the U.S. Federal Reserve and NATO, and wealthy individuals such as the Rothschild's and even Prince Andrews. The rabbit hole runs deep, with Russia, China and the European Union countries taking the lead. In the U.S. mainstream politics is controlled by this oligarchy."This book is a fun read which also tells the seriously true story of worldwide corruption," Shecktor says.Available on Amazon. Visit www.darkwatergameover.com Contact Information Shecktor Enterprises, Inc

Andrew Shecktor

570-752-2434



www.darkwatergameover.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Shecktor Enterprises, Inc