Lions Club International Selects Explorient Travel Services, Inc. as the Preferred Tour Operator for International Convention

For additional information and details about Explorient Travel Services, please call 800.785.1233 or 203.357.8888, or visit the company’s website www.explorient.com. Stamford, CT, February 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- This year, Lions Club International (LCI) has selected Explorient Travel Services as their preferred tour operator to offer pre- and post-convention tours for its 103rd International Convention. The annual convention is taking place in Singapore on June 26-30, 2020. Lions from all over the world will travel to Singapore to participate in this event, and those interested in exploring other areas of Southeast Asia will choose from several unique tours that Explorient has meticulously crafted.Founded in 1917, LCI is made up of 1.4 million members from over 200 countries. With the mission of empowering volunteers to serve their communities, meet humanitarian needs, encourage peace and promote international understanding, Lions volunteer their time and resources in an effort to make their communities and the world a better place. Every year they gather in one city to share with and learn from each other, vote in leadership, and participate in local volunteer opportunities. Convening in Singapore will give Lions the unique opportunity to easily explore one or more of the nearby countries, which is where Explorient comes in.LCI Convention attendees can choose from one of Explorient’s eight carefully planned itineraries to Southeast Asia’s hottest destinations. Traveling in style, the luxury tours boast unforgettable travel experiences second to none – from exotic local cultures to tantalizing cusines to luxury accommodations that promise the trip of a lifetime. The dates, trip length and price vary with each destination, offering Lions flexibility on exploring the region.Explorient has created two seven-day tours that will take place before the LCI Convention:Temples, City & Waterways: Bangkok and Siem ReapVietnam Sampler: Hanoi, Halong Bay, Danang and Hoi An.Lions interested in taking a post-convention tour have the following options:Treasures of Southeast Asia (12 days): HCM City, Mekong Delta, Halong Bay, Hanoi, Siem Reap, BangkokTreasures of Vietnam (9 days): HCM City, Mekong Delta, Hoi An, Halong Bay, HanoiThailand Sampler (9 days): Bangkok, Chiang Mai, PhuketTreasures of Myanmar (9 days): Yangon, Bagan, Inle Lake, MadalayExotic Bali (7 days): Beach escape and mountain retreatMalaysia Sampler (8 days): Malacca, Kuala Lumpur, Cameron Highlands, PenangPrices for all tours include one-way airfare (to Singapore for pre-convention tours; from Singapore for post-convention tours) as well any air travel included in the itinerary, accommodations, daily breakfasts and some other meals, excursions and airport transfers.Explorient Travel Services is very honored and excited to be chosen as LCI’s preferred tour operator and looks forward to helping Lions from around the world discover everything Southeast Asia has to offer.About Explorient Travel Services:Headquarted in Stamford Conn., Explorient Travel Services, Inc. is a premier tour operator that creates and delivers high-end tours and vacation packages throughout Asia and the Pacific Rim – destinations include China, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Indonesia, India, Bhutan and Nepal. Explorient’s array of private luxury travel products are amongst the most expansive in the marketplace, ranging from luxury honeymoon trips and unforgettable family vacations to active, cultural and epicurean adventures. With 20 years of excellence in the Orient travel industry, Explorient’s deep expertise, superior quality service and extensive reach in Asia are what make the very difference between an ordinary vacation and a trip of a lifetime.For additional information and details about Explorient Travel Services, please call 800.785.1233 or 203.357.8888, or visit the company’s website www.explorient.com. Contact Information Explorient

Ai Nguyen/Laura Gunlogson

203-357-8888



explorient.com



