Plan Your Party with Little Artist Party

Let’s face it -- event planning is a daunting and stressful task. These days, planning a party for children can be almost as stressful as planning a wedding. Between choosing themes, activities, food, and entertainment, planning a kids’ party can be simply overwhelming. Fortunately, for people in and around Los Angeles, that doesn’t have to be the case.

Los Angeles, CA, February 27, 2020 --



Arsineh Hoonanian is the founder and CEO of Little Artist Party. When she talks about her company, she is proud to explain how her own son was the inspiration for the business she has now run for over a decade.



“It all started when I was planning my son's first birthday party over 10 years ago when I realized my passion for kids entertainment.



"I set up a whimsically colorful craft table for my son and his friends, and I will never forget all the exciting reactions and feedback I received. Almost every parent at the event kept asking me who we hired for his art entertainment and I was so excited to share that it was all me! Their encouraging words and loving feedback inspired me to start the Little Artist Party."



Today, Little Artist Party offers a lot more than colorful craft tables. Current party themes include slime parties, sand art, spin art, teddy bear stuffing, cupcake decorating, glitter parties, arts and crafts, art tattoos, and more. Perhaps best of all, the company strives to make sure every party is unique and that client expectations are exceeded. With over 25 packages to choose from, Little Artist Party can nearly guarantee that everyone at your next party will have a good time.



But you don’t have to take our word for it. Little Artist Party has become so popular in Los Angeles that it has become the go-to party planner for celebrities. Recent celebrity bookings have included: a Thanksgiving drive for Los Angeles Lakers’ NBA star, Javale McGee, a holiday drive for the Kardashian and Jenner families, a sweet-sixteen “Slime-a-Palooza” party for Nickelodeon star, JoJo Siwa, a first birthday party for the daughter of reality tv star Lilly Ghalichi, and a party celebrating the birth of the son of TV host, Mario Lopez.



Having thrown all these great events, it’s no wonder Little Artist Party gained the attention of a Los Angeles-based news channel. In fact, you can watch that segment here: https://ktla.com/2019/05/16/planning-child-birthday-parties-with-little-artist-party/



It is evident that Hoonanian is indeed passionate about kids, and it shines through her work. So if you want to try something creative and fun for your next party, you can contact Little Artist Party by visiting their website at www.littleartistparty.com or by visiting (and following) their social media account at @little_artist_party.



Other Services Offered



Little Artist Party is a one-stop-shop for all your party and event needs. Aside from providing entertainment services for kids, they also offer crafting experiences for private parties, corporate clients, fundraisers and special events. So whatever party you are planning in your mind, Little Artist Party will make it into a reality that will surely surpass every client’s expectations.



For more information contact:

Arsineh Hoonanian, Founder, CEO

(818) 970-2556

Arsineh Hoonanian

(818) 970-2556



littleartistparty.com



