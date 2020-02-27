Press Releases Primary Imperative Press Release

Receive press releases from Primary Imperative: By Email RSS Feeds: Primary Imperative Announces Publication Office Premiere

New Orleans, LA, February 27, 2020 --(



Finding Friendship tells the story of how our future heroes first meet, serving as the introductory background of their evolution throughout the next twelve adventures. While learning about some fun creatures, young readers explore the bonds underlying strong relationships. Spark curiosity reading about unfamiliar animals featured in the story, then learn more about their personalities and traits online. Broaden vocabulary with pre-defined vocabulary lists available in multiple languages online. The adventures continue online with educational resources and fun content, available at no cost.



“Finding Friendship is just such a fun story to read together, we discover something new to love every time we read it,” gushes one local editor about storytime with her great-granddaughters.



Online pre-sale available for all formats and languages beginning Friday, February 28, 2020 and ending Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Hardcover and paperback editions available for purchase from online retailers and local booksellers. More info: https://weemaddie.com/purchasing



Cover Image: http://bit.ly/3ceEYIqCoverArt



Primary Imperative is committed to fostering multi-cultural understanding and broadening the potential of the next generation. This can be accomplished by encouraging early literacy, and an interest in learning, while instilling cooperative values in a contemporary framework. New Orleans, LA, February 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The first installment of the Adventures of Wee Maddie & Katie, by Aunt Beast, will be published on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. The illustrated children’s book will be the first of Primary Imperative, through its publishing branch. Fully illustrated storybook available in hardcover, paperback, and Kindle eBook, with all formats being available in Deutsche, Español, and English. Buy One, Give One. Each printed copy purchase will include the donation of a printed copy to a child in need.Finding Friendship tells the story of how our future heroes first meet, serving as the introductory background of their evolution throughout the next twelve adventures. While learning about some fun creatures, young readers explore the bonds underlying strong relationships. Spark curiosity reading about unfamiliar animals featured in the story, then learn more about their personalities and traits online. Broaden vocabulary with pre-defined vocabulary lists available in multiple languages online. The adventures continue online with educational resources and fun content, available at no cost.“Finding Friendship is just such a fun story to read together, we discover something new to love every time we read it,” gushes one local editor about storytime with her great-granddaughters.Online pre-sale available for all formats and languages beginning Friday, February 28, 2020 and ending Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Hardcover and paperback editions available for purchase from online retailers and local booksellers. More info: https://weemaddie.com/purchasingCover Image: http://bit.ly/3ceEYIqCoverArtPrimary Imperative is committed to fostering multi-cultural understanding and broadening the potential of the next generation. This can be accomplished by encouraging early literacy, and an interest in learning, while instilling cooperative values in a contemporary framework. Contact Information Primary Imperative

Mer McKnight

(504) 459-0251



weemaddie.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Primary Imperative