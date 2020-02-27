iWeekender and the San Francisco Marathon Partner to Empower Runners with Easy Travel Booking Experience

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases iWeekender Press Release

iWeekender announces its partnership with The San Francisco Marathon with the purpose of providing the easiest and fastest way to book a trip and travel to marathon.

San Francisco, CA, February 27, 2020 --(



In addition to a coherent, seamless booking service, iWeekender also provides an array of additional customer perks including access to community group chats where you can connect with travel companions, share tips, and gain insights. Clients can also connect with travel experts through 24/7 customer support and get assistance at every stage of the trip.



Information on the San Francisco Marathon



The San Francisco Marathon is an annual USATF-certified road running event held in San Francisco, California that includes a full marathon, two half marathons, an ultramarathon, and a 5K. The marathon has been held annually since 1977.



How Will This Work?



The San Francisco Marathon attracts more than 27,500 runners and 80,000 spectator attendees every year. The company has been looking for a travel partner that will help their runners to book a flight and a hotel to travel to the marathon easier and automatically. iWeekender have solved this problem by integrating their travel widget with the best deals of flights and hotels to The San Francisco Marathon website and have made booking simple. Now everyone who wants to run The San Francisco Marathon and travel from another state or country can go to the marathon’s website and book a trip from their widget. In addition to consistent training programs and regimens, marathoners also need to organize their travel arrangements and to sign up for a race within an allotted timeslot. Researching the best travel and accommodation options, oftentimes on separate websites, and booking them before they increase in price or become sold out can be absurdly inconvenient and time-consuming. Traveling to new places also comes with a desire to engage in tourist activities and visit cultural attractions, a list of which also needs to be researched and organized. The iWeekender system helps with tedious and time-consuming booking process by providing tickets, flights, and accommodations as a all-in-one personalized travel packages to event-goers.



iWeekender help event organizers and ticket sellers to drive more sales and add extra value to their services as well as get additional traffic and provide their clients with perfect and unique traveling experience. The technology can be organically integrated with partners websites. It's free of cost for the partner and iWeekender also share revenue from booking trips. By integrating with iWeekender, partner’s clients will have access to a wide selection of tickets, accommodations and experiences for over 100,000 events all over the world.



iWeekender makes the complicated marketplace simple by offering customers affordable and competitive prices, quick and hassle-free booking experience, logistically-optimized travel itineraries, 24/7 customer support, and a variety of additional features such as community events and an array of carefully curated attractions. The experiences and milestones of clients are paramount to iWeekender, and they aim to provide the easiest and fastest way to book a trip and travel to the event. It completely changes the whole process of booking a trip to an events.



“We are proud to become an official travel partner of The San Francisco Marathon. Our online travel services help event-goers travel around the world, booking accommodation, travel and packages by the best prices. And It's an easy way for the events to attract more attendees and increase revenue. iWeekender will help The San Francisco Marathon runners get to the event and provide them with perfect and unique traveling experience,” said CEO & Founder iWeekender USA Igor Alekhin.



“We are happy to partner with iWeekender for our 2020 race year to give our runners more travel support. We attract runners from all 50 states and over 80 countries so having a comprehensive travel package is a great benefit for our traveling runners,” said Director of Marketing at The San Francisco Marathon Melissa Faukner.



About iWeekender



iWeekender provides the biggest in the world inventory of hotels, accommodations and travel services from leading suppliers with bespoke package deals and offers that simplify and brighten travel experience to the events.



About The San Francisco Marathon



Sean Stapleton

1-646-480-0356



https://publicize.co/



