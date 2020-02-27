Plus Cosmetic Surgery Center Opens Location in Hollywood, Florida

Press Releases Plus Cosmetic Surgery Center Press Release

Plus Cosmetic Surgery Center in Hollywood, Florida, is a state-of-the-art surgery center specializing in reconstructive procedures, cosmetic surgery, and treatments, such as Botox and other fillers.

Services offered range from reconstructive procedures, cosmetic surgery, and treatments, such as Botox and other fillers. Whether you are looking to improve the look of your breasts, face, and/or other parts of your body, Plus Surgery Center strives to provide the type of results you want and expect from a modern, state-of-the-art surgery center.



For more detail on the variety and scope of procedures r offered, visit the center’s social media accounts at: @plus_surgery on Twitter, Plus Cosmetic Surgery Center on Facebook, and @plussurgery on Instagram. Of course, you can also visit the website at www.pluscosmeticsurgerycenter.com.



Hollywood, Florida-based Plus Cosmetic Surgery Center is opening in Hollywood, Florida. Plus Cosmetic Surgery Center was founded by world-renowned Russian doctors, Ilya Sergeev and Eduard Shikhirman. The medical staff, led by Dr. Timothy Bradley, has extensive training in patient safety and satisfaction. Along those lines, treatment plans are customized to reach each patient's individual aesthetic goals.

