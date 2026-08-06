Plastic Surgery News
Transform yourself with news from the world of plastic surgery. Information includes new technology and techniques regarding reconstructive surgery for trauma, mastectomy, etc. and cosmetic surgery covering facelifts, tummy tucks and breast augmentation. Find news about leading clinics, practitioners, partnerships, marketing and services.
Plastic Surgeon Dr. David Pincus Sponsors the Hamptons Concours d’Elegance Supporting the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation
Plastic Surgeon Dr. David Pincus and Pincus Plastic Surgery proudly sponsored the 2026 Hamptons Concours d'Elegance, one of the Hamptons' premier luxury charity events, bringing together exotic automobiles, luxury brands, community leaders, and philanthropists for a day dedicated to supporting the... - August 06, 2026 - Pincus Plastic Surgery
ReGrow Medical Delivers Physician-Performed FUE Hair Transplant Using Advanced Micro-Punch Technology Across Southern California
ReGrow Medical, a leading hair transplant clinic in Southern California, provides physician-performed FUE hair transplant procedures using the latest micro-punch extraction technology across five locations. The clinic delivers permanent, natural-looking hair restoration results for men and women experiencing hair loss, with free consultations and flexible financing available. - August 05, 2026 - ReGrow Medical
Blakely Plaster, PA-C Honored as a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Blakely Plaster, PA-C, of Brookline, Massachusetts has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction acknowledges her contributions and achievements in plastic surgery and business leadership. - August 05, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Aguirre Medical Group Returns with a New Focus on Revenue Forecasting for Med Spas
Dallas-based Aguirre Medical Group returns with a new business model hyper-focused on revenue forecasting for medspas. Following the closure of its previous management services organization, founder AJ Aguirre is relaunching the company with a single service designed to make medical spa revenue more predictable. Cancer survivor and sobriety advocate, Aguirre will have a strong focus on not only company culture, but also client-relation culture. - July 14, 2026 - Aguirre Medical Group
ReGrow Medical Now Offers FUE Hair Transplant Procedures at Five Southern California Clinics
ReGrow Medical announces the availability of Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) hair transplant procedures at its five Southern California locations in Los Angeles, Sherman Oaks, West Hollywood, Huntington Park, and Bakersfield. The clinic offers permanent, natural-looking hair restoration for men and women with no linear scarring and free consultations at all locations. - June 13, 2026 - ReGrow Medical
Dr. Kamran Khan Bridges Gap Between AI Research and Practical Plastic Surgery Education
AI is reshaping plastic surgery education. Dr. Kamran Khan is leading research on how AI can support surgical training and clinical decision-making safely and responsibly. His work is being applied through Plasty Q and at Amelia Aesthetics, pushing a more modern, tech-enabled approach to patient care and education. - June 10, 2026 - Amelia Aesthetics
LongevityPlan.AI Opens Its Wellness Club to the Public with a Free Month-Long Longevity Workshop Series This June
20+ Leading Scientists, Physicians, Coaches, and Fitness Experts Headline 90+ Free Live Sessions on Peptides, Hormones, Recovery, Breathwork, Genomics, and Cycle-Aligned Performance - May 31, 2026 - LongevityPlan.AI
Dr. Rafi Fredman Presents Preservé® Breast Augmentation Technique to Plastic Surgeons as Demand for Faster Recovery Continues to Grow
Kansas City presentation highlights growing interest in Preservé®, awake breast augmentation, and shorter recovery times. - May 26, 2026 - Amelia Aesthetics
Sedgh Plastic Surgery Introduces Vectra 3D Imaging for More Precise Patient Consultations
Los Angeles-Based Plastic Surgery Practice Adopts Advanced 3D Simulation Technology to Enhance Consultation Accuracy and Patient Confidence - May 12, 2026 - Sedgh Plastic Surgery
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine Features Dr. David Pincus as Spring 2026 Cover Star
This Spring, P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine celebrates the quiet power that comes from knowing you belong. This issue features Dr. David Pincus, a board-certified plastic surgeon whose work starts with listening to women’s stories and... - May 06, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
SottoPelle® Recognizes Mark Lowney, MD, for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and His Quality Care for His Patients
SottoPelle® announces its "Featured Provider Series," showcasing various Providers who have made a difference to their patients, offering leading-edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT). - April 27, 2026 - SottoPelle Therapy
Poriferous, LLC Announces Publication of U.S. Patent Application for Dura-Bloc™ Technology
Poriferous, LLC today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has published U.S. patent application US-20230165682-A1, covering their Dura-Bloc™ Patient Specific Cranial Implants. The publication of this patent application further reinforces Poriferous' standing... - March 19, 2026 - Poriferous, LLC
Quality Recovery Announces Recovery SAP AG
Quality recovery, a healthcare company, is releasing a new silver impregnated surgical dressing designed to prevent infection in surgical sites. - February 23, 2026 - Quality Recovery
WELLIVIO®: An Italian Vision Transforming Space Into Wellness Experience
From Italy, ISO BENESSERE® presents WELLIVIO®, a new luxury wellness line where architecture, design, and sensory science merge. Beyond the traditional salt wall, WELLIVIO® transforms Himalayan salt into a living architectural and sensory element, redefining comfort, experience, and value for the world’s most exclusive spaces. - January 05, 2026 - ISO BENESSERE SRL
Dolly A. Colby Chosen as a Featured Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Dolly A. Colby of San Carlos, California has been selected as a Featured Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare. She will be highlighted in a full-page article in the winter... - November 05, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Dr. David Pincus of Pincus Plastic Surgery Named #1 Plastic Surgeon in New York and Florida by Hippo Medical
Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. David Pincus, founder of Pincus Plastic Surgery, has been honored with the America’s Top Plastic Surgeon Award by Hippo Medical, recognizing him as the #1 plastic surgeon in both New York and Florida for his excellence in patient safety, surgical artistry, and natural aesthetic results. - September 17, 2025 - Pincus Plastic Surgery
Logics MD Launches Next-Generation Medical Marketing Solutions to Help Surgeons and Practices Win Online
Logics MD, a premier healthcare marketing agency, announced the launch of its expanded digital growth platform designed to help surgeons, specialty practices, and hospitals thrive in today’s competitive healthcare market. With patients increasingly turning to Google, YouTube, and social media to choose providers, LogicsMD delivers a results-driven approach that boosts visibility, reputation, and patient acquisition. - September 07, 2025 - Logics MD
Poriferous, LLC Achieves Coveted EU MDR Regulatory Certification for Porous Polyethylene Implants
Poriferous, LLC, manufacturers of SUPOR Craniomaxillofacial Implants gain EU MDR Regulatory Certification. - August 18, 2025 - Poriferous, LLC
P.O.W.E.R. – (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Spotlights Dr. David Pincus for his Impact on Women’s Empowerment
Empowerment takes many forms, from education and opportunity to the support of a strong community. Yet experts agree that without basic comfort or confidence in one’s own body—including freedom from pain and satisfaction with appearance—it’s difficult to fully benefit from... - July 29, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
First Plastic Surgeon in Tennessee to Offer Acclaro's UltraClear Laser
BEYOND Collective of Nashville, Tennessee is pleased to announce Dr. Olivia MaDan will be the first plastic surgeon in Tennessee to offer Acclaro's UltraClear Laser. - May 13, 2025 - BEYOND Collective: Dr. Olivia MaDan
ReLiftMD Reports Over 2,000 Successful Patient Treatments -- Re•Lift Me™ One-Hour Facial Rejuvenation Procedures Deliver Decade-Younger Looks Under Local Anesthesia
ReLiftMD LLC is changing the aesthetic landscape with its novel Re•Lift Me™ minimally invasive, long-lasting facial rejuvenation procedures. These procedures enable individuals to achieve a naturally youthful appearance, looking up to ten years younger, through a simple, one-hour procedure performed under local anesthesia. - May 07, 2025 - ReLiftMD, LLC
DrSkin's Dr. Rohit Jaiswal Awarded Best Plastic Surgeon in Gilbert, AZ by Business Rate
Dr. Rohit Jaiswal of DrSkin Plastic Surgery has been named Best Plastic Surgeon in Gilbert, AZ by Business Rate for 2024. This award recognizes his surgical expertise, patient care, and satisfaction. The honor is based on verified reviews and strict evaluation criteria. - April 16, 2025 - DrSkin Plastic Surgery, Regenerative, & Medical Spa
Best Health Care Website to be Named by Web Marketing Association in 29th Annual WebAward Competition
The Web Marketing Association is now accepting entries for the 29th annual WebAward Competition, recognizing the best websites of 2025 across 86 industries, healthcare, healthcare provider, and medical. Judged by industry experts, winners gain valuable feedback, SEO benefits, and global recognition. The entry deadline is May 30, 2025. Don’t miss your chance to showcase your digital excellence — enter today at www.webaward.org. - March 25, 2025 - Web Marketing Association
Nicoletta Rasizzi Featured in the Winter 2025 Issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine
Nicoletta Rasizzi, registered nurse and founder of Elysara Medical, will be featured in the upcoming Winter 2025 issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine. Selected for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of integrative and... - December 13, 2024 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Neo Hair Transplant: “One Patient Per Day” VIP Service, Redefining Hair Restoration in Turkey
Neo Hair Transplant, a prominent clinic in Turkey specializing in advanced hair restoration techniques, has announced the launch of its “One Patient Per Day” service. This initiative emphasizes personalized care and attention, offering patients a focused, individualized experience that prioritizes quality outcomes in hair transplant. - December 11, 2024 - Neo Hair Transplant
Just Digital Inc. Renews Partnership with American Med Spa Association (AmSpa)
Just Digital Inc. has partnered with the American Med Spa Association (AmSpa) to enhance MedSpa practices with advanced digital marketing strategies. This collaboration will improve MedSpas' online visibility and client retention by integrating AmSpa's industry-leading support with Just Digital’s expertise in tailored marketing solutions. - November 24, 2024 - Just Digital Inc.
Introducing the Beauty and Wellness Industry’s Best-Kept Secret: jeuje.me
A Private Membership Platform Connecting Top-Tier Beauty Artists and Wellness Professionals with Elite Clientele - November 07, 2024 - Jeuje
Amelia Aesthetic's Dr. Jeremy Pyle Honored Among Top Plastic Surgeons in America
Dr. Jeremy Pyle, CEO of Amelia Aesthetics, has been recognized by Newsweek as one of "America's Best Plastic Surgeons 2024." Renowned for his expertise in breast augmentation and body contouring, this is the third consecutive year Dr. Pyle has earned this accolade. His patient-centric approach and exceptional skills continue to elevate his practice, Amelia Aesthetics, where he drives innovation and success while empowering patients with compassionate care across multiple locations in the U.S. - October 03, 2024 - Amelia Aesthetics
Hair Medical Restoration Announces Grand Opening of New Clinic in Tijuana
Hair Medical Restoration (HMR) celebrated the grand opening of its new clinic in Tijuana on August 24, 2024, marking a significant milestone in its 15-year history. The clinic, led by Dr. Jorge Keity Cortez Barron, is now equipped to perform multiple simultaneous surgeries with advanced techniques like FUE and DHI. HMR plans to expand its services and locations across Mexico, continuing to provide top-tier hair restoration treatments. - August 29, 2024 - Hair Medical Restoration
Dolly A. Colby Honored as a Professional of the Year or 2024 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Dolly A. Colby of San Carlos, California has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2024 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare. About Dolly A. Colby Dolly A. Colby is a R.N. and a B.S.N., at... - June 12, 2024 - Strathmore Worldwide
Elegant Hoopoe Weight Loss Center Introduces IV Therapy to Enhance Client Experience
elegant hoopoe Weight Loss Center, renowned for its commitment to providing exceptional weight loss solutions in an elegant and professional setting, is proud to announce the addition of IV therapy to its range of services. This new offering is designed to further support clients in achieving their... - May 07, 2024 - Elegant Hoopoe
Tampa Surgical Arts Announces a Groundbreaking Collaboration Between World-Renowned Cosmetic Surgeons
Tampa Surgical Arts, a premiere cosmetic surgery destination, has brought on Dr. Pasquale Tolomeo. The fully accredited surgery center, helmed by Dr. Manik S. Bedi, is sought after by clients worldwide for full-body transformations. - April 24, 2024 - Tampa Surgical Arts
The Aesthetic Institute Announces Comprehensive Clinical Trial Programs in Advanced Aesthetic Techniques
The Aesthetic Institute is a leading center for medical aesthetics and anti-aging medicine, founded by Dr. Adam Summers, who is ranked by Newsweek as one of the nation’s top plastic surgeons. The Institute has launched an expanded clinical trial program to test new technologies and protocols in various aesthetic treatments, such as chemical peels, laser hair removal, and laser skin resurfacing that is now open to the general public. - January 22, 2024 - The Aesthetic Institute
San Juan Regional Medical Center Introduces Endolumik’s Novel Fluorescent Device to New Mexico
Endolumik introduces the FDA-approved Gastric Calibration Tube at San Juan Regional Medical Center for New Mexico's first fluorescent-guided bariatric surgery. Dr. Philip Ernest praises its pivotal role in improving safety and visualization in robotic procedures, aligning with the hospital's tech-driven safety initiatives. Invented by Dr. Nova Szoka, the device addresses safety and performance concerns, reflecting a collaborative push to expand access to advanced bariatric solutions. - November 27, 2023 - Endolumik, Inc.
Mann Eye Institute Welcomes Renowned Oculoplastic Surgeon to the Family
Mann Eye Institute, a leading provider of advanced eye care services, is thrilled to announce the addition of Rohan Verma, a highly skilled and respected oculoplastic surgeon, to their esteemed team. This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone for both parties as they strive to deliver unparalleled excellence in comprehensive eye care to patients in Houston, TX. - September 02, 2023 - Mann Eye Institute
Memorial Plastic Surgery Welcomes Facial Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Tyler McElwee, M.D.
Memorial Plastic Surgery is excited to officially announce the addition of fellowship-trained facial plastic surgeon, Dr. Tyler McElwee, MD, to their practice. Dr. McElwee has spent years refining his surgical craft and is excited to bring his facial expertise in aesthetic and reconstructive... - July 21, 2023 - Memorial Plastic Surgery
New York Breast Health Welcomes Board-Certified Breast Surgeon Dr. Kap-Jae Sung
New York Breast Health (NY Breast Health) is pleased to announce the addition of board-certified breast surgeon Kap-Jae Sung, MD, FACS. Dr. Sung will practice at 88-06 55th Avenue, Elmhurst, NY 11373. https://nybreasthealth.com/news/breast-surgeon-kap-jae-sung-md-joins-nybh "We are very... - July 03, 2023 - New York Breast Health
Nationally Recognized RESTORE Hair Transplant & Restoration Joins NYC
Dr. Glen Ross of New York City and RESTORE team up to tackle balding. - May 09, 2023 - RESTORE Hair
A Savage Speakeasy for Breast Cancer Patients
An annual fundraiser will occur on May 20 from 6-10 pm at J&J Contractors located at 6600 Schoolway in Greendale. Wine tasting stations, local beer, heavy appetizers and live entertainment in a historic, 1930's refurbished police and fire station setting. Ticket cost directly supports a local person through breast cancer by providing a sustaining, monthly allowance toward a day-to-day need. - May 08, 2023 - Savage Support Corp.
Kortesis Bharti Management Group Purchase David B. Reath, MD, PLLC in Knoxville, Tennessee
Kortesis Bharti Management Group Purchase David B. Reath, MD, PLLC in Knoxville, Tennessee. Newly re-named, HKB Knoxville, P.A. will serve as an expansion of the H/K/B Cosmetic Surgery brand, allowing for further impact in the aesthetic space. The H/K/B brand will provide on-site support and guidance, enhancing the practice’s ability provide its patients ideal aesthetic results while having an amazing experience. - March 24, 2023 - H/K/B Cosmetic Surgery
Emer Mexico is Now Promoting Emerging Medical Treatments in Mexico
Emer Mexico creates and promotes stories of successful patients that have traveled to Mexico for a medical procedures to help readers to make better decisions when considering a healthcare procedure abroad. - March 09, 2023 - Emer Mexico
Charleston Plastic Surgery Welcomes New Surgeon to the Team
Dr. Ronald P. Bossert joins the practice with extensive experience in plastic surgery. - March 06, 2023 - Charleston ENT & Allergy
North Texas Plastic Surgery to Offer Semaglutide Weight Loss Treatment
The biggest advancement in weight loss treatment is now being offered at North Texas Plastic Surgery in Dallas. - February 17, 2023 - North Texas Plastic Surgery
Dr. Janjua Featured on The Balancing Act
Dr. Janjua was interviewed by Montel Williams on the show, "The Balancing Act." He was asked about his niche surgical procedure for narrowing the wide nostrils called "Alarplasty." - February 09, 2023 - Janjua Facial Surgery
Accord Physicians Urology Joins New York Health
New York Health, the premier primary and specialty care practice, is pleased to announce that Accord Physicians Urology has joined its network of specialty care providers. Accord Physicians Urology is a comprehensive urology group located in Queens and Brooklyn at 107-15 Jamaica Ave., Queens, NY... - February 07, 2023 - New York Health
Dr. Patrick Hsu Named One of Texas Super Doctors 2022
For the seventh consecutive year, Dr. Patrick Hsu has been named one of the Texas Super Doctors. - January 27, 2023 - Memorial Plastic Surgery
Private Hospital Reports Surge in Breast Reduction Demand Due to NHS Crisis
Manchester Private Hospital claims the increase in breast reduction surgeries is due to the NHS’ backlog and funding crises. Officials from a private hospital in Manchester specialising in cosmetic surgery have blamed a sudden surge in demand for breast reduction procedures on the current... - January 12, 2023 - Manchester Private Hospital
Dr. Victor Lacombe's Artemedica in Santa Rosa is One of the First Practices in the Nation to Offer Daxxify - the New Wrinkle Relaxer That Lasts 6 Months
Daxxify is now available at Artemedica in Santa Rosa and Healdsburg. Artemedica excited to be one of the first practices in the nation to be able to offer Daxxify to our patients. Board-certified Facial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Victor Lacombe and his team of injectors offer this brand new wrinkle relaxer treatment for men and women from Sonoma, Napa, Mendocino, Marin, Lake and surrounding counties. - December 14, 2022 - Victor Lacombe, M.D.
Ramsey Asmar, MD Joins New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the nation’s leading oncology practices, is proud to announce the addition of board-certified hematologist-oncologist Ramsey Asmar, MD. He will practice at 2236 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11205. “We are very excited to welcome... - December 01, 2022 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Nominations Open for the Annual “Athenix Gives Back” Program
Athenix Body Sculpting Institute invites the public to nominate an Unsung Hero to receive a complimentary cosmetic procedure of their choosing. - November 07, 2022 - Athenix Body Sculpting Institute