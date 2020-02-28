ideas2IT & Tesser Insights Partner to Make Analytical Business Insights More Accessible to SMBs

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Ideas2IT Technology Press Release

Founded by an ex-Googler, ideas2IT started its journey as a high-end product engineering partner for Silicon Valley startups. ideas2IT has produced 150+ top-quality applications for 100+ clients such as Microsoft, Oracle and Opportun. The company works with a broad range of clients that includes Fortune 500 Companies, Universities, Non-Profit NGOs and Universities. ideas2IT offers specialist capabilities in the domains of Data Science, IIoT, Blockchain, Cloud-based SaaS, Robotic Process Automation, Frontend, Backend & Fullstack Development and Intelligent Chatbots. To know more, talk2us@ideas2it.com or visit www.ideas2it.com Santa Clara, CA, February 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- In today’s business scenario where all decisions are largely data-driven, a significant number of small and medium businesses still struggle to leverage their data and arrive at analytical business insights. A few hurdles quoted by the owners include capturing data, merging data from disparate sources to understand the complete customer journey, hiring data analysts as they have become prohibitively expensive and in some cases, not having enough time or bandwidth to leverage their data.Platforms like Tesser Insights have been developed to address exactly this. It is an Azure-based cloud platform that makes use of most Azure data management components including Azure Data Lake, Azure Storage, Databricks, SQL Server, Machine Learning, Application Services and other integration components. Tesser delivers analytical business insights to operational systems, at speed, for small and medium businesses while keeping the complexity out.“Tesser’s genius lies in its orchestration layer. It eliminates the complexity of managing a cloud environment, allowing businesses to focus on transformation to a digital world supported by a world-class analytics platform and an unmatched self-service experience,” said Sundararajan Balasubramaniam, President and CEO, Tesser Insights.“Tesser develops and integrates business analytics, the key ingredient in any digital transformation, on a ready to use data lake platform supported by a range of managed and concierge services. Our approach to emerging technology and expertise in Data Science makes us an ideal partner for Tesser Insights. With Tesser Insights, we plan to launch specialized services for SMBs and help in making ‘Analytics for Everyone’ a reality,” beamed Murali Vivekanandan, Entrepreneur, Technologist and Founder-CEO of ideas2IT Technologies.About Tesser Insights:Tesser Insights is an analytics services platform company founded by veterans in Analytics, BI and Data Warehousing. The leadership team at Tesser has decades of experience consulting Fortune 500 clients including Unilever, Pfizer, Coca Cola, T-Mobile and Visa among others. With digital transformation becoming an essential ingredient for success, the team realized the need for an end-to-end analytics services platform, particularly for mid-sized businesses. Tesser Insights provides a complete cloud-based analytics eco-system and managed services to deliver insights to businesses at speed and for a monthly subscription. To know more, please visit www.tesserinsights.comAbout ideas2IT:Founded by an ex-Googler, ideas2IT started its journey as a high-end product engineering partner for Silicon Valley startups. ideas2IT has produced 150+ top-quality applications for 100+ clients such as Microsoft, Oracle and Opportun. The company works with a broad range of clients that includes Fortune 500 Companies, Universities, Non-Profit NGOs and Universities. ideas2IT offers specialist capabilities in the domains of Data Science, IIoT, Blockchain, Cloud-based SaaS, Robotic Process Automation, Frontend, Backend & Fullstack Development and Intelligent Chatbots. To know more, talk2us@ideas2it.com or visit www.ideas2it.com Contact Information Ideas2IT Technologies

