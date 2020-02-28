PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
SkySparc

SkySparc Partners with Delphix to Improve DataOps for Murex and WSS Users


SkySparc, an independent solutions provider, has agreed to partner with Delphix, a provider of data operations solutions.

Stockholm, Sweden, February 28, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Under the partnership, the two firms will work together to support rapid and secure access to data by clients in the financial sector using Murex and Wallstreet Suite (WSS).

Delphix’s DataOps capabilities are designed to increase the speed and reduce the cost of provisioning data copies, enabling more cost-effective and efficient deployment to development and test environments, whilst also providing superior data security. This can significantly improve the ability of firms using complex systems such as Murex and WSS to implement functionality improvements and perform upgrades, as well as protecting production data used in non-production environments.

Stellan Råberg, head of Murex practice at SkySparc, said, “Large organizations across the finance sector and beyond are increasingly turning to solutions which can reduce time to deliver data and accelerate application development in hybrid and cloud environments. We look forward to exploring opportunities to enhance clients’ DataOps in partnership with Delphix.”

Gary Hallam, director of global channel enablement at Delphix, said, “The SkySparc team has strong expertise with Murex and WSS, as well as deep experience in serving top-tier customers in the global capital markets. They are an ideal partner for Delphix in the finance sector as we look to revolutionize how financial institutions work with data.”
Contact Information
SkySparc
Cathrina Henriksen Cabrera
+33 6 289 874 24
Contact
www.skysparc.com

