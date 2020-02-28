JL Phillips Renewable Energy Ltd Helped Save More Than 100 Tonnes of Carbon in 2019

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases JL Phillips Renewable Energy Ltd Press Release

Find out how installing ground and air source heat pumps from JL Phillips helped reduce over 100 tonnes of carbon emissions in 2019.

Newark, United Kingdom, February 28, 2020



Heat pumps eliminate the need for carbon-based fuel, relying solely on renewable heating sources such as ambient air or ground heat. This energy is converted into heat energy for heating and hot water, greatly contributing to reducing carbon emissions in households.



The heat pumps from JL Phillips absorb heat from the ambient air and use similar technology to refrigerators, just reversed. When installed in a workplace or home, they facilitate up to 20% and 70% less CO2 emissions when compared to gas boilers and electric systems respectively. This prevented more than 100 tonnes worth of carbon generation in 2019 alone.



According to Smart Business UK, the average gas consumption by medium sized houses is 12,500 kW per year. And as per the Ground Source Heat Pump Association, a gas boiler on average emits 215 grams of CO2 for every Kilowatt used.



Taking these calculations into consideration we can multiply 12,500 KW by 215 grams to get 2,587,500 grams of CO2 emission on average per household which translates to over 2.5 tonnes.



Since JL Phillips Renewable Energy Ltd installed 48 units of ground and air source heat pumps in 2019 (refer case study on the website), we multiply that with 215 grams of carbon emitted per household to arrive at a whopping 120 tonnes of carbon being saved in the last year alone.



Air and ground source heat pumps help regulate temperatures in homes all year round so homeowners won’t have to install any new equipment in summer. Still fully operational at temperatures of -7 degrees celsius, you ensure you’ll be able to heat your home all year round. This is what makes this renewable technology an efficient means of saving money and effectively reducing carbon emissions as well. For this, the residential property has to be surveyed properly for maximum effectiveness of the heat pump installation.



Jason Phillips, the founder of JL Phillips said, “My mission is to establish and maintain a healthy business. I have been working with energy for years and I figured that there was an opportunity here for me to do something great for the environment and for everyone else. I’m happy that with over a decade in business, we have played an important role in changing the way people heat their homes. We are running out of fossil fuels so tapping into a market that offers green and clean alternatives is certainly the way to go!”



You can install heat pumps and do your bit to conserve energy and save money on bills.



To find out more about heat pump installation visit - https://jlphillips.co.uk/



Additional sources:

https://smarterbusiness.co.uk/blogs/average-gas-electricity-usage-uk/



