Loveforce International Releases the First New Single on Soul-Blues Legend Bobby Jonz in Years

Loveforce International Records released the first new record on Soul-Blues Legend Bobby Jonz in years.

Santa Clarita, CA, February 28, 2020



Joanne is a Jonz Penned Pure Soul song about a woman so special that the memories of all others fade away. If you meet just one woman like this in your lifetime, you never forget her. The joy you feel at just the mention of her name is beyond compare.



Jonz who has performed with Soul icons like Aretha Franklin, Smokey Robinson, The Temptations and Brooke Benton hasn’t had any new material released since 2013 and those were songs he put out himself from a you tube video with limited release. Joanne will be available worldwide through Spotify, Amazon Music, iTunes, Google Play, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Amazon Music, Napster, Instagram Stories, Media Net and Tik Tok.



Born on the floor of a cotton plantation workhouse, Jones rose from his humble beginnings in rural Louisiana working odd jobs (including a stint as the driver for Country Music Legend Hank Williams), to become one of the main performers on the mean streets of Chicago. He even had some hit records along the way. He made a name for himself in both Blues and Soul music. He has played with many bands, been a solo artist and has toured extensively throughout the USA and Europe. Through it all he has remained down to earth and true to himself.



“We are proud to restore an artists the caliber of Bobby Jonz back to the world-wide distribution,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “His voice needs to be heard.”



Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator

(661) 523-4954





