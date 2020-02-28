Loway and Grandstream Announce Product Compatibility

Press Releases Loway Press Release

Grandstream’s UCM series of IP PBXs are now compatible with Loway’s QueueMetrics platform, offering an enhanced call center communication solution.

Loway provides call center management software solutions trusted by thousands of companies worldwide. The QueueMetrics reporting suite allows call centers professionals to monitor agent productivity, measure targets, track conversion rates, view statistics within an easy-to-use interface, and more. QueueMetrics for Grandstream’s UCM is offered as SaaS cloud hosted solution. To learn more, visit https://www.queuemetrics.com?lid=N162.



Grandstream’s UCM series of IP-PBXs has become one of the most popular on-premise IP-PBXs in the world thanks to its ability to support enterprise-grade voice, video, data and mobility communications without requiring any licensing or on-going fees. It allows call centers to build a scalable, redundant, and secure communications network with high-end features and customizable call routing. It also includes a call center suite to make it as easy as possible to build, deploy and manage contact center solutions.



About Loway

Founded in 2004, Loway develops complete, reliable and customizable call center software solutions for the Asterisk PBX marketplace. Their distinguished QueueMetrics created modern standards in performance measurement and reporting for call centers based on Asterisk technology. WombatDialer is a flexible, easy to use outbound dialing platform and a perfect complement to QueueMetrics. Visit www.loway.ch for more information.



About Grandstream

Maurizio Sabot

+41 91 630 9765



www.loway.ch



