Toll Brothers' New Heron Lakes Community Now Open for Sales

Berthoud, CO, February 28, 2020 --(



This exclusive golf community offers its homeowners an amenity-loaded subdivision with varied and exhilarating recreation opportunities including hiking, boating, fishing, and so much more. The main attraction is TPC Colorado, an 18-hole championship golf course that is open to members and also allows for public play.



Other features of the new Heron Lakes community are: its central location along the Front Range economic-corridor with easy access to Boulder and Fort Collins; the community clubhouse with resort-style outdoor pool, indoor pool, state-of-the-art workout facility, and a restaurant; three reservoirs boasting 4.5 miles of shoreline and a variety of recreational opportunities including fishing, boating, and paddle boarding; 8.7 miles of trails for hiking and biking including a portion of the Colorado Front Range Trails; and several neighborhood parks and hundreds of acres of passive open space.



Toll Brothers at Heron Lakes, located near Highway 287 and Berthoud Parkway, will offer five, single-story home designs ranging from 1,600 to 2,600 square feet with prices beginning in the mid-$400,000s. Prospective buyers can get on the VIP list for more information by calling 855-289-8656 or visit www.tollbrothers.com/Colorado.



“Toll Brothers at Heron Lakes defines what Colorado living is all about,” says Mark Bailey, Toll Brothers Colorado Division President. “We invite prospective home buyers to tour our new Boyd model home and available home sites soon.”



About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, began business over 50 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The company operates in 22 states.



In 2019, Toll Brothers was named World’s Most Admired Home Building Company in Fortune magazine’s survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies, the fifth year in a row it has been so honored.* Toll Brothers has won numerous other awards, including Builder of the Year from both Professional Builder magazine and Builder magazine, the first two-time recipient from Builder magazine. For more information, visit www.tollbrothers.com.



This is not an offering where prohibited by law.



