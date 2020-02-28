Strata Solar Announces the Winner of the “Strata Clean Tech Award” Competition

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Strata Solar Press Release

Clean Tech Industry Elite names pair of UNC students as winners of $10,000 award.

Durham, NC, February 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Strata Solar has announced the team of Olivia Corriere and Zachary Walker as the winner of its Clean Tech Award Competition, which called on University students, faculty, and staff members to pitch a promising idea in clean technology for the chance to win $10,000 in prize money and the opportunity to launch their promising idea.

Entrants were asked to submit an original, written proposal of their clean technology concept. Five finalists were selected from colleges and universities throughout the Southeast. After thoughtful deliberation by a panel of clean technology experts, Olivia and Zach, students at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, were selected as the grand-prize winners. Brent Summerville, Practitioner-in-Residence at Appalachian State University, garnered the second-place award.

Olivia and Zachary's concept is founded in the belief that all viable clean technology companies should have an opportunity to access the financing that they need in order to make their technology a reality. As such, Olivia and Zach conceived of an app to track a user's carbon footprint and then allows the user an easy way to offset their carbon footprint by investing in clean technology companies that may not have access to traditional financing.

"I'm proud and honored that Zach's and my business concept was awarded the 2020 Strata Clean Tech Award!" said Olivia Corriere. "We're grateful that Strata Solar's investment in clean technology innovations empowered us to develop the concept, and we're hopeful that our design will make individual-level carbon offsets easy and accessible in the face of the climate crisis. "

Strata's CEO, Markus Wilhelm shares, "I am thrilled to see this award go to the creators of such an innovative and potentially industry-transforming concept. Olivia and Zach's submission met and exceeded our expectations for this, Strata's first annual clean tech award, and I couldn't be more proud of their creativity and commitment to the environment."

The Strata Clean Tech Award Competition challenged participants to create or improve a concept, procedure, or process in clean technology and to illustrate the impact that their idea would have on society and industry.

The ultimate goal of the competition was to encourage clean technology innovators to crystalize and grow their concept to the point where it could be brought to market.

Strata Solar is committed to helping clean-tech entrepreneurs gain a foothold in the industry and grow their ideas in smart and innovative ways. The Strata Clean Tech Award is just one of the many ways Strata advances clean technology.

About Strata Solar

Strata Solar is a leading provider of utility-scale solar photovoltaic systems. The company's vertically-integrated approach, which includes development, financing, engineering, procurement, construction, and operations and maintenance, allows Strata to consistently develop and build state-of-the-art projects with long-term ownership in mind. Strata specializes in renewable-energy and energy-storage solutions and is consistently ranked as one of the top utility-scale solar integrators in the U.S.

