Press Releases Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre... Press Release

Receive press releases from Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre Nashville: By Email RSS Feeds: Church of Scientology Celebrates Its 35th Anniversary in Nashville, Tennessee

The Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre in Nashville, Tennessee is preparing for its 35th anniversary celebration, which will take place in its home – the remodeled Fall School building on 8th Avenue South.

Nashville, TN, February 28, 2020 --(



Director of Community Affairs, Julie Brinker, is organizing the affair: “Our aim is to give our parishioners and community guests a wonderful time. From live music, to authentic Nashville fare, this will be a night to remember.” Each year the black tie soiree brings its parishioners together with dignitaries and community leaders to rejoice in a year of growth and achievement. Attendees delight in an evening of fine dining, inspirational speeches and exuberant entertainment.



“There is certainly a lot to celebrate,” Fesler continues, “since our 2009 opening in the Fall School, our parishioners have been more active than ever in reaching out into the community with our social betterment programs.”



Among the church’s community initiatives are The Truth About Drugs, a campaign to enlighten youth and teens on the dangers of street drugs. Another is a human rights program which educates about the Universal Declaration of Human Rights signed into existence in 1948 just after World War II. Each of these campaigns has booklets for general distribution and enlightenment, along with public service announcements. “It’s all about education and improving the world we live in,” says Fesler.



Parishioners have gone straight to schools in Tennessee to teach kids about the dangers of drugs. They have visited more than 30 counties and delivered over 230 seminars. Fesler described the church’s involvement in the annual celebration of International Human Rights Day in Tennessee. “We work with agencies to put together the event, which includes an education portion about the Universal Declaration’s list of rights, speeches and an award ceremony for those who have demonstrated a life-long commitment to human rights.”



The church plans to have its private 35th anniversary celebration in May. Located at 1130 8th Avenue South, the church is open 9am-9pm Monday through Friday and 9am-6pm on the weekend for tours of its public information center. For more information, visit http://www.scientology-ccnashville.org. Nashville, TN, February 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- “We go all-out to celebrate our anniversary, but this year will be particularly special,” says Pastor of the church, Rev. Brian Fesler.Director of Community Affairs, Julie Brinker, is organizing the affair: “Our aim is to give our parishioners and community guests a wonderful time. From live music, to authentic Nashville fare, this will be a night to remember.” Each year the black tie soiree brings its parishioners together with dignitaries and community leaders to rejoice in a year of growth and achievement. Attendees delight in an evening of fine dining, inspirational speeches and exuberant entertainment.“There is certainly a lot to celebrate,” Fesler continues, “since our 2009 opening in the Fall School, our parishioners have been more active than ever in reaching out into the community with our social betterment programs.”Among the church’s community initiatives are The Truth About Drugs, a campaign to enlighten youth and teens on the dangers of street drugs. Another is a human rights program which educates about the Universal Declaration of Human Rights signed into existence in 1948 just after World War II. Each of these campaigns has booklets for general distribution and enlightenment, along with public service announcements. “It’s all about education and improving the world we live in,” says Fesler.Parishioners have gone straight to schools in Tennessee to teach kids about the dangers of drugs. They have visited more than 30 counties and delivered over 230 seminars. Fesler described the church’s involvement in the annual celebration of International Human Rights Day in Tennessee. “We work with agencies to put together the event, which includes an education portion about the Universal Declaration’s list of rights, speeches and an award ceremony for those who have demonstrated a life-long commitment to human rights.”The church plans to have its private 35th anniversary celebration in May. Located at 1130 8th Avenue South, the church is open 9am-9pm Monday through Friday and 9am-6pm on the weekend for tours of its public information center. For more information, visit http://www.scientology-ccnashville.org. Contact Information Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre Nashville

Julie Brinker

615-687-4600



www.scientology.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre Nashville