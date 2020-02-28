Spencer Savings Bank’s Carmen Rivera, Vice President and Market Manager, Honored by Groundwork Elizabeth with "Outstanding Conservation Partner" Award

Press Releases Spencer Savings Bank Press Release

VP, Corporate Communications Director Elmwood Park, NJ, February 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Spencer Savings Bank, a leading New Jersey-based community bank, is excited to announce that Carmen Rivera, Vice President and Market Manager, was recently honored with the “Outstanding Conservation Partner Award” by Groundwork Elizabeth. The presentation took place on February 19 at the Hilton Newark Airport Hotel in Elizabeth, during the organization’s Winter-Green Gala."I’ve known Carmen for over a decade and she is one of those people who are born with the ability to see everyone's most positive qualities, and has the ability to take them and motivate them to the next level to succeed,” stated Jonathan Phillips, Executive Director of Groundwork Elizabeth. “She loves the environment, and regularly participates in outdoor sporting events and wants everyone, even those in urban areas, to have the opportunity to enjoy a clean and safe environment.”Carmen volunteers her personal time partnering with various local nonprofits to help create positive and lasting changes in the community. Her enthusiasm never stops and her commitment to others is unwavering. She is very active with many local charities, serving on the various Board of Directors and committees such as The Elizabeth Coalition to House the Homeless, Lou Costello Sportsmen Club and Josephine’s Place. Her work and commitment to these organizations, and others, has been recognized through numerous recognition awards (Woman of the Year Award, Partner Award, Service Award, etc.).“Carmen’s inspiration, determination and heart are at the core of her success and her commitment to her customers and the communities that she serves is second-to-none,” noted George Celentano, Spencer’s Senior Vice President of Retail Banking. “We are so proud of all her philanthropic work in Elizabeth and Union County and congratulate her on this recognition.”A nonprofit founded in Elizabeth in 2003, Groundwork Elizabeth’s mission is to bring about the sustained regeneration, improvement and management of the physical environment by developing community-based partnerships which empower people, businesses and organizations to promote environmental, economic and social well-being in Elizabeth, NJ and the surrounding Union County area.About Spencer Savings Bank:Spencer Savings Bank, a leading New Jersey-based community bank headquartered in Elmwood Park, N.J., has been serving its local communities with integrity and pride for more than 75 years. The bank has over $3 billion in total assets and operates 21 financial centers throughout New Jersey. Spencer specializes in delivering premier banking products and services for consumers and businesses. Visit SpencerSavings.com for more information.For more information, contact:Anita Guerrero (SSB): 201-703-3800 x 8421VP, Corporate Communications Director Contact Information Spencer Savings Bank

