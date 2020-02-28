Press Releases No Dem Left Behind Press Release

Receive press releases from No Dem Left Behind: By Email RSS Feeds: No Dem Left Behind Adds New U.S. Congressional Candidate to Coalition

No Dem Left Behind is expanding their coalition to include Tracy Mitrano, Democratic candidate running for New York’s 23rd Congressional District. The coalition is focused on flipping red districts and states Blue. No Dem Left Behind’s efforts will connect Tracy to a group of Democratic candidates who, like her, are running in red districts.

Chicago, IL, February 28, 2020 --(



Tracy taught American History, family and social policy, and Internet law and practiced corporate and family law before spending 12 years as the Director of Information Technology Policy at Cornell University. In 2014, she opened an information management, security, and privacy consulting business and, in 2016, created a cybersecurity certificate program for the University of Mass-Amherst. Tracy was a member of the EDUCAUSE Board, the NYS BOE Task Force on Distance Education and the Tompkins County Legislature’s Broadband Committee.



Tracy’s policymaking experience will allow her to start working on day one to develop legislative solutions to the challenges facing the district and nation. With decades of experience in large institutions, she know how to bring people together from different sides of an issue to make progress on complex subjects. Tracy’s experience in cybersecurity policy gives her a unique understanding of the threats that face our nation today and the ways in which our federal government has a role in protecting our privacy and keeping us safe.



Tracy is no stranger to grassroots campaigns. In 2018, Tracy raised $1.8M from over 14,000 unique donors, engaged 1,300 volunteers, and earned 45.8% of the vote. In the 2020 cycle so far, Tracy has raised about $450K and signed up over 300 new volunteers.



What We’re Up Against: Opponent Tom Reed is a corporate-funded incumbent GOP who previously owned a medical debt collection business before going to Congress to vote against affordable healthcare over 70 times. NDLB is confident all states and all districts can be flipped, no matter how red they appear to be. Across the nation, Democrats are gearing up to take over Republican seats that had once been overlooked. No Dem Left Behind is proud to stand behind Tracy’s campaign and his candidacy to prove once and for all: Rural Democrats do exist. Chicago, IL, February 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- About Tracy: Tracy Mitrano was born and raised in Rochester to an Italian and Irish family and learned early the meaning of hard work in her father’s restaurant in downtown Rochester. She was the first member of her family to go to college because her parents wanted her to have choices in life that they did not have. In large part because of their sacrifice, Tracy went on to receive a PhD in American History from Binghamton University and a law degree from Cornell.Tracy taught American History, family and social policy, and Internet law and practiced corporate and family law before spending 12 years as the Director of Information Technology Policy at Cornell University. In 2014, she opened an information management, security, and privacy consulting business and, in 2016, created a cybersecurity certificate program for the University of Mass-Amherst. Tracy was a member of the EDUCAUSE Board, the NYS BOE Task Force on Distance Education and the Tompkins County Legislature’s Broadband Committee.Tracy’s policymaking experience will allow her to start working on day one to develop legislative solutions to the challenges facing the district and nation. With decades of experience in large institutions, she know how to bring people together from different sides of an issue to make progress on complex subjects. Tracy’s experience in cybersecurity policy gives her a unique understanding of the threats that face our nation today and the ways in which our federal government has a role in protecting our privacy and keeping us safe.Tracy is no stranger to grassroots campaigns. In 2018, Tracy raised $1.8M from over 14,000 unique donors, engaged 1,300 volunteers, and earned 45.8% of the vote. In the 2020 cycle so far, Tracy has raised about $450K and signed up over 300 new volunteers.What We’re Up Against: Opponent Tom Reed is a corporate-funded incumbent GOP who previously owned a medical debt collection business before going to Congress to vote against affordable healthcare over 70 times. NDLB is confident all states and all districts can be flipped, no matter how red they appear to be. Across the nation, Democrats are gearing up to take over Republican seats that had once been overlooked. No Dem Left Behind is proud to stand behind Tracy’s campaign and his candidacy to prove once and for all: Rural Democrats do exist. Contact Information No Dem Left Behind

Rachel Eppler

708.505.9686



nodemleftbehind.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from No Dem Left Behind