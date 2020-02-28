The Way to Happiness Association of Tennessee Spreads Cheer for World Happiness Day

Press Releases The Way to Happiness Press Release

The Way to Happiness Association of Tennessee is working to help communities across Nashville.

Volunteers for The Way to Happiness Association of Tennessee (TWTH-TN) have been working to get the booklet into the hands of every Nashvillian through a series of events. Volunteers have distributed several hundred booklets to households near downtown Nashville, and are planning even more events in the coming months, the next such event to take place on March 14th in celebration of World Happiness Day.



The United Nations proclaimed March 20 the International Day of Happiness in 2012, “recognizing the relevance of happiness and well-being as universal goals and aspirations in the lives of human beings around the world and the importance of their recognition in public policy objectives,” according to un.org. The theme for 2020 is “Happier Together,” and the Tennessee chapter of TWTH plans to incorporate this as they plan events around the day.



According to thewaytohappiness.org, “This code of conduct can be followed by anyone, of any race, color or creed and works to restore the bonds that unite humankind.” In the three decades since it was authored, 100 million copies of the book passed hand to hand. "This book is based on common sense principles and acts as a moral compass,” says Judy Young, Director of The Way to Happiness Association of Tennessee, “when people read it, they are able to easily put the concepts in it into practice to live a better life.”



