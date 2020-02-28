Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SolutionSoft Systems, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from SolutionSoft Systems, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: SolutionSoft Systems Inc, the Leader in Virtual Clock and Time Shift Testing Has Been Showcased at Oracle OpenWorld Europe in London

The Marketplace team at Oracle had chosen Solution-Soft as one of the Oracle Cloud Launch Partners.

Santa Clara, CA, February 28, 2020 --(



Many of Solution-Soft's customers who use Time Machine for its critical time travel testing are also Oracle database customers. As an early adopter of the Oracle Cloud and a long term technology partner of Oracle and Cloud-ready, it's a natural fit for Solution-Soft to incorporate Time Machine into Oracle Cloud Marketplace. After being the launch partner of the Pay-As-You-Go listing at OOW19 in San Francisco for Oracle's big push, Solution-Soft is again the launch partner of the Bi-Annual-Subscription-Paid listing at OOW UK in London this year. Time Machine is available at Oracle Cloud as a Bring-You-Own-License (BYOL) option, as well.



"Since its release 20+ years ago, Time Machine has been used by many enterprise customers for critical time travel testing to test date & time-sensitive business logic in mission-critical applications. We see many of our customers moving their development and quality assurance environments into the Cloud," said CTO of Solution-Soft, Paul Wang. "Time Machine is the enabler for test automation and Agile/DevOps/CI/CD in the Cloud. We developed Sync Server API and Floating License Server to enable our customers to achieve 99.9% test automation in the Cloud. We are happy to see many of our enterprise customers are reaping the benefits today."



About Time Machine



Time Machine saves ten-fold or more on resources and costs associated with temporal testing of applications. It enables you to finish your large scale software projects on time and under budget. Some other usage scenarios of Time Machine include Cloud migration, temporal testing, time zone adjustment, data aging, Big Data analysis and online training. Time Machine is the original date and time simulation software for Unix and Windows since 1997 and is Cloud ready. Thousands of customers worldwide utilize Time Machine successfully across all industries on a daily basis; including 47 of the Fortune 100 companies.



About Solution-Soft



Solution-Soft is the leader in date and time testing software solutions, as well as data compression/file transfer and data storage management. We proudly provide our 2000+ domestic and international customers with patent-pending software solutions proven to optimize customer IT infrastructure, save costs, and deliver mission critical applications. Our goal is to deliver solutions that both fulfill our customers’ needs and catalyze future growth. Solution-Soft's customers are across all market sectors including 3M, Barclaycards, BBC, Boeing, CalPERS, Centrica UK, Covered California, Discover, Fed Ex, French Telecom, National Australia Bank, State Farm and Wells Fargo. Solution-Soft's market presence is bolstered by partnerships with Accenture, Citrix, FICO, Hewlett-Packard, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Red Hat and SAP. Solution-Soft works closely with top tier consultant partners around the world across all industries to achieve clients' business objectives with ultimate ROI.



Founded in 1993, Solution-Soft is privately held and based in Santa Clara, California, for more information, visit our website, solution-soft.com or call us at 408.346.1400. Santa Clara, CA, February 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Held on 12 - 13 Feb 2020 in ExCeL London UK, Oracle OpenWorld (OOW) Europe has drawn tens of thousands of attendees for these two days of business and technical sessions to learn real-world use cases of Oracle's Cloud marketplace offerings and roadmaps.Many of Solution-Soft's customers who use Time Machine for its critical time travel testing are also Oracle database customers. As an early adopter of the Oracle Cloud and a long term technology partner of Oracle and Cloud-ready, it's a natural fit for Solution-Soft to incorporate Time Machine into Oracle Cloud Marketplace. After being the launch partner of the Pay-As-You-Go listing at OOW19 in San Francisco for Oracle's big push, Solution-Soft is again the launch partner of the Bi-Annual-Subscription-Paid listing at OOW UK in London this year. Time Machine is available at Oracle Cloud as a Bring-You-Own-License (BYOL) option, as well."Since its release 20+ years ago, Time Machine has been used by many enterprise customers for critical time travel testing to test date & time-sensitive business logic in mission-critical applications. We see many of our customers moving their development and quality assurance environments into the Cloud," said CTO of Solution-Soft, Paul Wang. "Time Machine is the enabler for test automation and Agile/DevOps/CI/CD in the Cloud. We developed Sync Server API and Floating License Server to enable our customers to achieve 99.9% test automation in the Cloud. We are happy to see many of our enterprise customers are reaping the benefits today."About Time MachineTime Machine saves ten-fold or more on resources and costs associated with temporal testing of applications. It enables you to finish your large scale software projects on time and under budget. Some other usage scenarios of Time Machine include Cloud migration, temporal testing, time zone adjustment, data aging, Big Data analysis and online training. Time Machine is the original date and time simulation software for Unix and Windows since 1997 and is Cloud ready. Thousands of customers worldwide utilize Time Machine successfully across all industries on a daily basis; including 47 of the Fortune 100 companies.About Solution-SoftSolution-Soft is the leader in date and time testing software solutions, as well as data compression/file transfer and data storage management. We proudly provide our 2000+ domestic and international customers with patent-pending software solutions proven to optimize customer IT infrastructure, save costs, and deliver mission critical applications. Our goal is to deliver solutions that both fulfill our customers’ needs and catalyze future growth. Solution-Soft's customers are across all market sectors including 3M, Barclaycards, BBC, Boeing, CalPERS, Centrica UK, Covered California, Discover, Fed Ex, French Telecom, National Australia Bank, State Farm and Wells Fargo. Solution-Soft's market presence is bolstered by partnerships with Accenture, Citrix, FICO, Hewlett-Packard, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Red Hat and SAP. Solution-Soft works closely with top tier consultant partners around the world across all industries to achieve clients' business objectives with ultimate ROI.Founded in 1993, Solution-Soft is privately held and based in Santa Clara, California, for more information, visit our website, solution-soft.com or call us at 408.346.1400. Contact Information SolutionSoft Systems, Inc.

Katherine Latterell

408 346 1481



www.solution-soft.com

Kathy Dewitt

kdewitt@solution-soft.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SolutionSoft Systems, Inc. Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend