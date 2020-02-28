PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
City of Dearborn Recreation & Parks...

Press Release

Receive press releases from City of Dearborn Recreation & Parks Department: By Email RSS Feeds:

Firefall Performs in Dearborn March 14


Firefall, Orleans and The Babys will perform at the Michael A. Guido Theater in Dearborn, Michigan on March 14.

Dearborn, MI, February 28, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Firefall performs at Dearborn’s Michael A. Guido Theater Saturday, March 14. Tickets now on sale.

Firefall, one of the top-selling rock bands of the mid-to-late 1970s, will perform at Dearborn’s Michael A. Guido Theater on Saturday, March 14.

Tickets for the 8 p.m. concert are now on sale.

A versatile group, whose music encompasses the country rock, pop rock and soft rock genres, Firefall charted its first big hit, “You are the Woman,” in 1976.

A year later, the group recorded one of its most popular songs, “Just Remember I Love You,” and started touring extensively with groups such as the Doobie Brothers, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Fleetwood Mac and the Electric Light Orchestra.

Joining Firefall on stage March 14 will be two other popular groups from the same era. They are Orleans, which recorded “Dance with Me,” “Still the One” and “Love Takes Time,” and The Babys, which charted such hits as “Isn’t It Time” and “Every Time I Think of You.”

Tickets, ranging in price from $38 to $55, are available at online and at the theater box office, open Thursday through Saturday from noon to 7 p.m.

Call (313) 943-2354 for further information.

Media Contact: Martin Zbosnik at (313) 943-2359
Contact Information
City of Dearborn Recreation & Parks Department
Daniel Sczomak
313-943-2354
Contact
https://www.dearbornfordcenter.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from City of Dearborn Recreation & Parks Department
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help