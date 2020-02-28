Scientology Information Center Capture’s the Joy of Creating with Dynamic "Celebration of the Arts Concert"

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Church of Scientology Press Release

On Sunday, February 23rd the Scientology Information Center hosted a diverse, collaborative musical event highlighting experienced artists alongside up-and-comers.

Clearwater, FL, February 28, 2020 --(



This weekend was no different when Mr. Ruben Celiberti, international singer, dancer and pianist; musical performers and dancers living in the Tampa Bay community performed in the historical Clearwater Building, now home of the Scientology Information Center.



Celiberti told the story of his artistic beginnings through the performance of an array of diverse songs, tango and dramatic dance to a packed audience.



In the concert Celiberti portrayed learning to play the toy piano given to him by his father, the “ballet school” created at home by Celiberti and his sister Patricia, and their musical family gatherings with cousins and uncles.



“Siblings, Lavette and Samuel Jones from the Patel Conservatory gracefully portrayed the Celiberti ‘ballet class,’ and tenor Diego Iglesia from Argentina performed as his uncle, ‘Coco’,” said Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Information Center. “It was a rich musical celebration at a whole new level of aesthetics with surprise talent in the audience from Venezuela and Israel who joined in.



"It brought to life a statement once made by Mr. Ron Hubbard about life and the arts where he said, ‘The greatest joy there is in life is creating. Splurge on it!’.”



One attendee, Shaun, remarked after the show, “This performance was beyond my imagination! My friend and I decided to come and check out the show, and I am so glad we did. It was spectacular!”



Another guest, Ben, said “Wow! This was amazing! I grew up in the Latin community and used to hear this type of music all the time! It brought back memories.”



In addition to showcasing artists and cultural and community activities, the Information Center contains audio-visual displays covering the principles of Scientology, the life of Mr. Ron Hubbard and the on-going humanitarian programs the Church sponsors. Since its opening in 2015, over 37,000 people have toured the Center.



To learn about cultural events scheduled at the Scientology Information Center, please contact its manager, Ms. Amber Skjelset at amber@cos.flag.org or 727-467-6966 to reserve your seat.



The Scientology Information Center is open daily. Hours of operation are 10am-10pm, Sun-Wed and Friday, 10am-8pm on Thurs, and 1pm-10pm on Saturday. No appointment is necessary. All are welcome.



The Scientology Information Center:



Amber Skjelset

(727) 467-6966



www.scientology.org



