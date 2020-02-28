Press Releases Stephanie Coats, Principal Broker, Keller... Press Release

Receive press releases from Stephanie Coats, Principal Broker, Keller Williams Realty: By Email RSS Feeds: The Stephanie Coats Team, Keller Williams Realty, Goes Pending on Home in Eugene

Stephanie Coats, The Stephanie Coats Team, Goes Pending on Home in University Neighborhood.

Eugene, OR, February 28, 2020 --(



This contemporary home offers a large open floor plan with a wood fireplace, laminate floors, large kitchen and dining room, and lots of natural light. Outdoors you will find a screened-in patio, low maintenance landscaping, and views of the city. This home also sits just one block from Laurelwood Golf Course.



The buyer's for 1770 E 26th Ave are secured and now officially in escrow.



If you are interested in other homes in the Eugene area or other surrounding areas, call Stephanie Coats at 541-554-9435 or email her at StephanieCoats@kw.com



The Mission Statement for the Team is to skillfully guide clients through one of the biggest financial and personal decisions of their lives and to develop lifelong relationships along the way. Eugene, OR, February 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- 1770 E 26th Ave was listed for $400,000.This contemporary home offers a large open floor plan with a wood fireplace, laminate floors, large kitchen and dining room, and lots of natural light. Outdoors you will find a screened-in patio, low maintenance landscaping, and views of the city. This home also sits just one block from Laurelwood Golf Course.The buyer's for 1770 E 26th Ave are secured and now officially in escrow.If you are interested in other homes in the Eugene area or other surrounding areas, call Stephanie Coats at 541-554-9435 or email her at StephanieCoats@kw.comThe Mission Statement for the Team is to skillfully guide clients through one of the biggest financial and personal decisions of their lives and to develop lifelong relationships along the way. Contact Information The Stephanie Coats Team - Eugene Home Group

Danielle Wilkinson

541-349-2644



eugenehomegroup.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Stephanie Coats, Principal Broker, Keller Williams Realty