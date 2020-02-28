PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
The Stephanie Coats Team, Keller Williams Realty, Goes Pending on Home in Eugene


Stephanie Coats, The Stephanie Coats Team, Goes Pending on Home in University Neighborhood.

Eugene, OR, February 28, 2020 --(PR.com)-- 1770 E 26th Ave was listed for $400,000.

This contemporary home offers a large open floor plan with a wood fireplace, laminate floors, large kitchen and dining room, and lots of natural light. Outdoors you will find a screened-in patio, low maintenance landscaping, and views of the city. This home also sits just one block from Laurelwood Golf Course.

The buyer's for 1770 E 26th Ave are secured and now officially in escrow.

If you are interested in other homes in the Eugene area or other surrounding areas, call Stephanie Coats at 541-554-9435 or email her at StephanieCoats@kw.com

The Mission Statement for the Team is to skillfully guide clients through one of the biggest financial and personal decisions of their lives and to develop lifelong relationships along the way.
Contact Information
The Stephanie Coats Team - Eugene Home Group
Danielle Wilkinson
541-349-2644
Contact
eugenehomegroup.com

