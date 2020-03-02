Press Releases Massaro Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Massaro: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Enterprise IT Project Management & Implementation Firm Formerly Known as Abraic Changes Name to Massaro





As part of a rebranding initiative, the company also selected a new visual identity that better reflects its unique spirit and capabilities.



Inspiration for the new name came from founder and CEO Mikhail Papovsky’s childhood memory of a fable about a humble farmer called Massaro Veritá who could only tell the truth, even when it was not to his benefit. (The full fairytale, reconstructed from Italian to Russian to English, can be found at www.massaroconsulting.com/the-massaro-fable.)



The management team determined the story’s hero would be a fitting namesake for the company given its culture of candor.



“Our team has become so strong, dynamic, and principled over the years that we simply outgrew the old brand,” said Papovsky. “As ‘Massaro’ we are better able to improve our impact among the community of organizational changemakers we support and continue to recruit outstanding consultants who genuinely care about the best interests of our clients.”



The new tagline, “Reinforcement for Determined IT Leaders,” speaks to Massaro’s strength in helping rising stars make their mark through outstanding project outcomes and lasting improvements to internal team dynamics.



The new branding embodies a consulting firm that is atypically transparent, truly cares about clients achieving optimal business results through IT, and leaves teams better off than they began.



The company’s new url is www.massaroconsulting.com. The new twitter handle is @massaroconsult and the new LinkedIn Company page can be found at linkedin.com/company/massaroconsulting/.



About Massaro

Massaro is an IT management consulting firm specializing in program and portfolio management, IT/business alignment, change management, performance improvement, and project turnarounds for organizations that are undergoing a digital transformation, Agile implementation, system upgrades and other bold strategic initiatives. Based in the Greater Boston region, Massaro caters to global enterprise clients in a range of industries including manufacturing, insurance, fintech, retail, media, construction, and transportation. Learn more: www.massaroconsulting.com Lincoln, MA, March 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The company formerly known as Abraic, Inc., founded in 1996 and serving enterprise clients globally from its headquarters in the Greater Boston region, will start operating under the name Massaro effective today, March 2, 2020.As part of a rebranding initiative, the company also selected a new visual identity that better reflects its unique spirit and capabilities.Inspiration for the new name came from founder and CEO Mikhail Papovsky’s childhood memory of a fable about a humble farmer called Massaro Veritá who could only tell the truth, even when it was not to his benefit. (The full fairytale, reconstructed from Italian to Russian to English, can be found at www.massaroconsulting.com/the-massaro-fable.)The management team determined the story’s hero would be a fitting namesake for the company given its culture of candor.“Our team has become so strong, dynamic, and principled over the years that we simply outgrew the old brand,” said Papovsky. “As ‘Massaro’ we are better able to improve our impact among the community of organizational changemakers we support and continue to recruit outstanding consultants who genuinely care about the best interests of our clients.”The new tagline, “Reinforcement for Determined IT Leaders,” speaks to Massaro’s strength in helping rising stars make their mark through outstanding project outcomes and lasting improvements to internal team dynamics.The new branding embodies a consulting firm that is atypically transparent, truly cares about clients achieving optimal business results through IT, and leaves teams better off than they began.The company’s new url is www.massaroconsulting.com. The new twitter handle is @massaroconsult and the new LinkedIn Company page can be found at linkedin.com/company/massaroconsulting/.About MassaroMassaro is an IT management consulting firm specializing in program and portfolio management, IT/business alignment, change management, performance improvement, and project turnarounds for organizations that are undergoing a digital transformation, Agile implementation, system upgrades and other bold strategic initiatives. Based in the Greater Boston region, Massaro caters to global enterprise clients in a range of industries including manufacturing, insurance, fintech, retail, media, construction, and transportation. Learn more: www.massaroconsulting.com Contact Information Massaro

Shelley Steigerwald

857-207-5583



www.massaroconsulting.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Massaro