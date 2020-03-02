GAAMC and Anchors To Dusk Publishing Spring 2020 Event

Press Releases Anchors To Dusk Publishing, LLC Press Release

Gay Activist Alliance in Morris County (GAAMC) and Anchors To Dusk to co-host a business meet and greet event on May 11, 2020. They are reaching out to businesses in and around the Morristown area to come and share ideas, news and viewpoints.

Morristown, NJ, March 02, 2020 --(



Within days, Mr. Skurna not only brought it to the attention of GAAMC’s board members, but they thought it would be a fantastic idea as well, potentially even engaging younger generations of LGBTQ members.



Gordon Sauer, President of GAAMC, says, “This evening provides us with the opportunity to show local businesses our appreciation for their donations during last June’s Morristown Pride event, as well as a chance for our members, guests and allies to learn more about the resources available from local entrepreneurs.”



The event will be held on Monday, May 11, 2020 at 21 Normandy Heights Road, Morristown, New Jersey from 7-9:30pm EDT. LGBTQ business owners are encouraged to sign-up via a link in the event listing on GAAMC.org where they will be asked their name, business name, and whether or not they’d like to give a 10-minute-or-less presentation on the services or products they offer to the public.



Upon registering, business owners may donate to the GAAMC as a thank you for opening their doors, providing refreshments and hosting the event under their roof. Business owners may also donate a door prize to the event, which will be given away at the end of the night. Those who donate a prize are encouraged to drop it off any Monday at GAAMC starting at 6:30pm from now until the day of the event.



Many local businesses have shown interest and support in the event to-date, including Kori of Colly Flowers, in Morristown, who will be generously donating pride-colored table centerpieces to the event in May.



Joseph Federico

973-289-3517



www.anchorstoduskpublishing.com

josephafed@yahoo.com



