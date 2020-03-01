AKVIS Decorator 8.0: Now with User Texture Folder

Press Releases AKVIS Lab Press Release

AKVIS announces the update of AKVIS Decorator, a creative resurfacing and recoloring program. Version 8.0 includes support for user textures folder, new Smudge tool, better compatibility and increased stability.

Perm, Russia, March 01, 2020



The intelligent software is perfectly suitable for any kind of design-related projects: from interior design projects and architecture visualizations to web graphics and fashion concepts. AKVIS Decorator is a great tool for both professionals and amateurs.



Version 8.0 allows users to specify a custom texture folder that gives more flexibility and greater variety. Also, the update offers the smudge tool to manually refine the image. In the new version, experimenting with materials and textures is faster and easier than ever. The only limit is imagination.



Additionally, the recent version offers full support for 2020 versions of the Adobe and Corel image editors, as well as the improved compatibility with macOS 10.15; support for more RAW files; fixes bugs and increases the program's stability.



Download AKVIS Decorator 8.0. Users have full access to the program's features during the 10-day trial period.



The software runs on Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 - 32/64-bit; Mac OS X 10.10-10.11 and macOS 10.12-10.15 - 64-bit.



The product is available as a standalone application and as a plugin filter for compatible image editors: AliveColors by AKVIS, Adobe Photoshop, Corel PaintShop Pro, and other popular image processing programs.



AKVIS Decorator Home sells for $54. The software is also available in Home Deluxe and Business licenses. One license key allows activating and using the product on two computers.



The update is free for users who bought Decorator in the last 12 months. Users, whose licenses are older and are not valid for the new version, can get Decorator 8.0 for only $14.95.



For more details about AKVIS Decorator, please visit https://akvis.com.



