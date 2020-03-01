PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Devart SSIS Components and ADO.NET Data Providers Support the Latest SSIS 2019


Devart announced support for the latest SQL Server Integration Services in its SSIS Data Flow Components and dotConnect ADO.NET Providers for databases.

Prague, Czech Republic, March 01, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Devart, a recognized vendor of professional database management software for developers and data connectivity, announced support for the latest SQL Server Integration Services – SSIS 2019 – in its SSIS Data Flow Components and dotConnect ADO.NET Providers.

Now customers can use Devart Data Flow Source, Lookup, and Destination components for various data sources (and the corresponding connection managers) in their SSIS packages, running on the latest SQL Server version and designed in the latest version of Visual Studio.

Devart SSIS Data Flow Components provide easy to set up and cost-effective data integration using the SSIS ETL engine. They deliver high-performance data loading, convenient component editors, SQL support for cloud data sources, and lots of data source specific features.

dotConnect is an enhanced data connectivity solution built over ADO.NET architecture and a development framework with innovative technologies. dotConnect includes high-performance data providers for the major databases and popular cloud applications and offers a complete solution for developing data-related applications and web sites.

About Devart

Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.

For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/
Contact Information
Devart
Jordan Sanders
+420 774 543 245
Contact
www.devart.com

