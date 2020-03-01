dotConnect for QuickBooks & SSIS Components for QuickBooks Now Support OAuth 2.0

Press Releases Devart Press Release

Devart announced support of OAuth 2.0 authentication in dotConnect for QuickBooks 1.10 and SSIS Data Flow Components 1.12.

Connecting to QuickBooks using OAuth 2.0 requires a different set of connection parameters. Now users need to specify only Company Id and Refresh Token in their connection strings. Also, that can be automatically done at design time by clicking the Web Login button in the connection editors, signing in to QuickBooks, and selecting a company to connect to.



OAuth 2.0 is the industry-standard protocol for authorization. It enables a third-party application to obtain limited access to an HTTP service, either on behalf of a resource owner by orchestrating an approval interaction between the resource owner and the HTTP service, or by allowing the third-party application to obtain access on its own behalf.



Learn more about the recent update at the vendor website — https://blog.devart.com/oauth-2-0-support-in-dotconnect-for-quickbooks-and-ssis-components-for-quickbooks.html



About Devart



Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.



