Local Boutique CPA Firm's New Website Gives Users an Informative Experience

Duluth, GA, February 28, 2020 --(



To expand its digital presence, the website redesign includes easier navigation, mobile experience optimization, improved online appointment booking, live chat, client reviews as well as a growing resource center.



“We are excited about our website relaunch. We wanted to provide our users an informative and interesting website that is easy to navigate as we continue to grow and expand our digital presence," said Maima Noibi, CPA, MBA, founder and managing member of the firm. Maima actively directed the relaunch initiative.



About MLN Accounting & Tax Service



MLN Accounting & Tax Service is a small boutique CPA firm that has been helping clients build generational wealth since 2011. We are dedicated to the financial success of all our clients. We provide accounting, tax and business consulting services to individuals and businesses nationwide. We empower our clients with the financial service and knowledge needed to be compliant, competitive and maximize potential earnings.



Maima Noibi

678-235-4060



www.mlnaccounting.com



