Press Releases American Association for Long-Term Care... Press Release

Receive press releases from American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance: By Email RSS Feeds: Long-Term Care Insurance Association to Address Linked-Benefit Options

To educate consumers about linked benefit long-term care insurance options, the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance will undertake an awareness effort.

Los Angeles, CA, March 01, 2020 --(



"A significant number of consumers calling the Association or visiting our website have questions about linked-benefit policies," explains Jesse Slome, director of the long-term care insurance industry group. "A linked-benefit long-term care policy generally is a life insurance policy that provides a death benefit as well as the option to receive a set level of benefits if and when the policyholder requires qualifying long-term care."



"As the number of insurance companies offering linked-benefit options grows and as the number of financial advisors recommending this option increases, there is a resulting need for information," shares Slome. "Often consumers are only shown one option which may or may not be their best option."



To help consumers seeking information on linked-benefit long-term care coverage, the Association announced plans to provide more comprehensive online information center. "The goal is to provide valuable information to consumers and to address the questions which typically generate a call to our office," Slome notes. "We know consumers are thinking about this important topic at all hours and seven days a week."



"There are so many factors that a consumer should take into consideration," Slome explains. "Of course, price is a major factor and because each insurance company sets their own price, comparison shopping can help save significant dollars year-after-year," the long-term care insurance expert explained. "But there are some significant differences between the leading policies available currently and we'll highlight some of the things we believe consumers should know about."



Slome emphasized the importance of comparing options for long-term care insurance coverage. "I explain to consumers you have excellent options, but you want to compare to make certain that you get the right coverage for your future needs and your immediate financial situation."



To learn more about linked benefit long-term care planning visit the Association's website www.aaltci.org/compare. To connect with a specialist who can explain both traditional and hybrid products contact the Association via their website or call 818-597-3227. Los Angeles, CA, March 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Individuals considering long-term care protection today have more options available which include a growing number of linked-benefit policies according to the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance."A significant number of consumers calling the Association or visiting our website have questions about linked-benefit policies," explains Jesse Slome, director of the long-term care insurance industry group. "A linked-benefit long-term care policy generally is a life insurance policy that provides a death benefit as well as the option to receive a set level of benefits if and when the policyholder requires qualifying long-term care.""As the number of insurance companies offering linked-benefit options grows and as the number of financial advisors recommending this option increases, there is a resulting need for information," shares Slome. "Often consumers are only shown one option which may or may not be their best option."To help consumers seeking information on linked-benefit long-term care coverage, the Association announced plans to provide more comprehensive online information center. "The goal is to provide valuable information to consumers and to address the questions which typically generate a call to our office," Slome notes. "We know consumers are thinking about this important topic at all hours and seven days a week.""There are so many factors that a consumer should take into consideration," Slome explains. "Of course, price is a major factor and because each insurance company sets their own price, comparison shopping can help save significant dollars year-after-year," the long-term care insurance expert explained. "But there are some significant differences between the leading policies available currently and we'll highlight some of the things we believe consumers should know about."Slome emphasized the importance of comparing options for long-term care insurance coverage. "I explain to consumers you have excellent options, but you want to compare to make certain that you get the right coverage for your future needs and your immediate financial situation."To learn more about linked benefit long-term care planning visit the Association's website www.aaltci.org/compare. To connect with a specialist who can explain both traditional and hybrid products contact the Association via their website or call 818-597-3227. Contact Information American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance

Jesse Slome

818-597-3205



www.aaltci.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance