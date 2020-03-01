New Office for Elevated Outdoor Living Opens in Aldie, Virginia by Former Owner of Designer Decks and Patios to Meet Growing Deck and Pool Contracting Demands

Aldie, VA, March 01, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Elevated Outdoor Living, a outdoor living contracting company headquartered in Warrenton, Virginia recently expanded to the Northern Virginia market. Their newest office, located in Aldie offers the same core services focused on custom outdoor living projects such as: pools, decks, patios, outdoor kitchens, patios, outdoor pavilions, etc. Owner Steve Whetzel said, "We are absolutely thrilled to bring our 20+ years of contracting and design build services to the Northern VA area. We have already completed many projects in the area, so it only made sense to open a second office in Aldie to meet demand."
Elevated Outdoor Living is known for designing and building small to large projects for homeowners, but specifically for elaborate and fully-custom designs that allow homeowners to bring their vision for a dream back yard to life. This might include winding, stone pathways surrounded by gardens, water features and fire features. It might be a saltwater pool with a swim up bar. Whetzel says, "If someone can dream it up, we can bring it to life."
EOL also designs and builds smaller outdoor living projects such as small decks for townhouses, or small paver patios for additional outdoor appeal.