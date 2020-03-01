Pentek Challenges SWaP Constraints with Rugged Small Form Factor Sentinel 26 GHz RF Recorder

Press Releases Pentek, Inc. Press Release

Ideal for SIGINT, COMINT and ELINT applications; Automatically tune, detect and record signals of interest from 1GHz to 26 GHz; Capture instantaneous RF signal bandwidths up to 500 MHz; ½ ATR chassis with front panel hot-swappable storage; Removable SSD QuickPac drive pack holds up to 61 TB of data.

Upper Saddle River, NJ, March 01, 2020 --



The Talon RTX 2684 SFF recorder weighs just 23 pounds and is designed for extreme operating environments. Optimized for SWaP (size, weight and power), the rugged sealed ½ ATR recorder is available with up to 61 TB of removable SSD storage. The ½ ATR chassis makes it highly suitable for military, security and government intelligence (SIGINT, COMINT and ELINT) applications that are mobile or very space limited.



“The RTX 2684 Sentinel recorder is a complete antenna to disk solution with RF signals downconverted directly to the A/D converters,” said Rodger Hosking, vice-president of Pentek. “Its 5x reduction in packaging size over the rackmount equivalent, bandwidth performance, and storage capacity all offer huge improvements in addressing challenging SWaP constraints in mobile or space limited platforms.”



A Pentek Model 78141A Jade® transceiver module serves as the data acquisition engine of the Talon RTX 2684. One of its dual 3.2 GS/sec 12-bit A/D converters operates at a sample rate of 2.8 GS/sec. The Model 78141 is coupled to the 500 MHz bandwidth analog IF output signal of a 26 GHz RF tuner front end, delivering excellent dynamic range across its entire spectrum. A digital downconverter (DDC) in the Model 78141 provides frequency zooming for recording signal bandwidths of 500, 250 or 125 MHz.



