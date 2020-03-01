PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Joey's Seafood Restaurants

Press Release

Receive press releases from Joey's Seafood Restaurants: By Email RSS Feeds:

Fish & Chips Season Brings the Promise of Great Seafood at Joey’s Restaurants


For 40 days from Feb 26 to April 10, seafood lover can dig into their Fish and Chips knowing they are doing the right thing.

Calgary, Canada, March 01, 2020 --(PR.com)-- It’s time again for a Joey’s Seafood favourite, their glorious Fish & Chips. Fish & Chips Season begins on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26 and ends approximately six weeks later, before Easter Sunday.

“Delicious cold-water Whitefish, lightly battered and oh those chips, sacred, crispy little morsels of potato and maybe some Tartar sauce,” said Joey’s Vice President of Marketing Dave Holland, describing Joey’s featured Triple Catch (Wild Alaska Pollock, Wild North Pacific Cod and Wild North Atlantic Haddock).

“You must embrace this divine treat, added Holland. “It will illuminate you and have you calling out hallelujah!”

Social media fans can get a limited-time deal on Joey’s Ocean Wise certified fish from March 9 to March 30. Follow your local Joey’s fan page to stay in the loop.

About Joey's

Calgary-based Joey's is a pioneer and leader in the fast-casual seafood restaurant category in Canada. Its signature "Joey's Famous Fish & Chips" and “Fish Taco” has gained the company a North American reputation for preparing generous portions of high-quality seafood at affordable prices. Each Joey's franchise embodies the vision of its founder, Joe Klassen, to serve great seafood in a cozy neighbourhood seafood restaurant. Annually, Joey's serves more than 6 million guests, system-wide through its 40 restaurants in Canada. In 2020, the company celebrates its 35th anniversary and 9th Fish & Chips Season.

For more information, please contact:
Max Gagnon, VP of Operations, Joey’s Restaurants, max@joeys.ca
Dave Holland, VP of Marketing & Design, Joey’s Restaurants, dave.holland@joeys.ca
Contact Information
Joey's Only Franchising Ltd.
Dave Holland
403-513-1320
Contact
https://www.joeys.ca

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Joey's Seafood Restaurants
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help