Press Releases Joey's Seafood Restaurants Press Release

Receive press releases from Joey's Seafood Restaurants: By Email RSS Feeds: Fish & Chips Season Brings the Promise of Great Seafood at Joey’s Restaurants

For 40 days from Feb 26 to April 10, seafood lover can dig into their Fish and Chips knowing they are doing the right thing.

Calgary, Canada, March 01, 2020 --(



“Delicious cold-water Whitefish, lightly battered and oh those chips, sacred, crispy little morsels of potato and maybe some Tartar sauce,” said Joey’s Vice President of Marketing Dave Holland, describing Joey’s featured Triple Catch (Wild Alaska Pollock, Wild North Pacific Cod and Wild North Atlantic Haddock).



“You must embrace this divine treat, added Holland. “It will illuminate you and have you calling out hallelujah!”



Social media fans can get a limited-time deal on Joey’s Ocean Wise certified fish from March 9 to March 30. Follow your local Joey’s fan page to stay in the loop.



About Joey's



Calgary-based Joey's is a pioneer and leader in the fast-casual seafood restaurant category in Canada. Its signature "Joey's Famous Fish & Chips" and “Fish Taco” has gained the company a North American reputation for preparing generous portions of high-quality seafood at affordable prices. Each Joey's franchise embodies the vision of its founder, Joe Klassen, to serve great seafood in a cozy neighbourhood seafood restaurant. Annually, Joey's serves more than 6 million guests, system-wide through its 40 restaurants in Canada. In 2020, the company celebrates its 35th anniversary and 9th Fish & Chips Season.



For more information, please contact:

Max Gagnon, VP of Operations, Joey’s Restaurants, max@joeys.ca

Dave Holland, VP of Marketing & Design, Joey’s Restaurants, dave.holland@joeys.ca Calgary, Canada, March 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- It’s time again for a Joey’s Seafood favourite, their glorious Fish & Chips. Fish & Chips Season begins on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26 and ends approximately six weeks later, before Easter Sunday.“Delicious cold-water Whitefish, lightly battered and oh those chips, sacred, crispy little morsels of potato and maybe some Tartar sauce,” said Joey’s Vice President of Marketing Dave Holland, describing Joey’s featured Triple Catch (Wild Alaska Pollock, Wild North Pacific Cod and Wild North Atlantic Haddock).“You must embrace this divine treat, added Holland. “It will illuminate you and have you calling out hallelujah!”Social media fans can get a limited-time deal on Joey’s Ocean Wise certified fish from March 9 to March 30. Follow your local Joey’s fan page to stay in the loop.About Joey'sCalgary-based Joey's is a pioneer and leader in the fast-casual seafood restaurant category in Canada. Its signature "Joey's Famous Fish & Chips" and “Fish Taco” has gained the company a North American reputation for preparing generous portions of high-quality seafood at affordable prices. Each Joey's franchise embodies the vision of its founder, Joe Klassen, to serve great seafood in a cozy neighbourhood seafood restaurant. Annually, Joey's serves more than 6 million guests, system-wide through its 40 restaurants in Canada. In 2020, the company celebrates its 35th anniversary and 9th Fish & Chips Season.For more information, please contact:Max Gagnon, VP of Operations, Joey’s Restaurants, max@joeys.caDave Holland, VP of Marketing & Design, Joey’s Restaurants, dave.holland@joeys.ca Contact Information Joey's Only Franchising Ltd.

Dave Holland

403-513-1320



https://www.joeys.ca



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Joey's Seafood Restaurants