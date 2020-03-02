Paramount Fence Opens New Retail Location in Livonia Michigan

Press Releases Paramount Fence Press Release

“We are thrilled to have this new facility and to offer professional fence products to homeowners and contractors.” -John Burke | Paramount Fence



Residents may visit this location to purchase fence supplies for their DIY project and receive advice & instruction from professionals to ensure that their project goes smoothly. Contractors may visit this location to purchase fence supplies for services offered to their customers. Homeowners may also visit this location to review a wide selection of fence products and hire Paramount Fence for a professional installation.



Premium fence products offered for sale at this location include: vinyl privacy fencing, vinyl picket fences, ornamental aluminum fencing, chain link fences, wood fence products and Simtek/Bufftech composite fences. These fence types are useful for many different applications and come with professional installation advice and help.



“Finally the public can buy quality fence products and receive advice from experts to help with their installation.” -John Burke | Paramount Fence



John Burke

(248) 677-1672



https://g.page/paramountfencelivonia



