Beatrice Coron: Cut Stories to Read at the Sally D. Francisco Gallery at Peters Valley School of Craft

Reception on March 14th from 4:00pm – 6:00pm with a Gallery Talk at 4:45pm.

Béatrice Coron: Cut Stories to Read features visual storytelling through paper cuts and artist books. Coron hand cuts finely detailed silhouettes with an x-acto and black Tyvek (a durable building material) in mainly large-scale wall hangings. These fantastical worlds are playful both in their allegorical depictions and the way the installations present the work with light and shadows. The artist books are a more intimate exploration of narrative, among them are image-text collaborations with several writers or paired with audio files.



The archetypal stories Coron conveys in her papercuts have been influenced by her life experience with a series of odd jobs after briefly studying art at the Ecole des Beaux-Arts of Lyon and Mandarin Chinese at the Université of Lyon III. She has been, among others, a shepherdess, truck driver, factory worker, cleaning lady and a New York City tour guide. Coron has lived in France (her native country), Egypt, Mexico, China, and New York (where she has lived since 1985). Coron's oeuvre includes illustration, book arts, fine art and public art. Her work has been purchased by major museum collections, such as the Metropolitan Museum, The Walker Art center and The Getty. Her public art can be seen in subways, airports and sports facilities among others.



Peters Valley School of Craft is a non-profit educational center for the exploration, promotion and practice of fine craft, located in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area. Funding for Peters Valley is provided by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts and New Jersey Historic Trust, the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, Marie & John Zimmermann Fund, Windgate Charitable Foundation, Charles Lawrence Keith & Clara Miller Foundation, Lenore G. Tawney Foundation, The Greater Pike Community Foundation, New Jersey Cultural Trust and by the generosity of its members and individual donors. Please visit www.petersvalley.org for more information.



