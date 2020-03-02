Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Talented Found" by PW Browning

Thame, United Kingdom, March 02, 2020 --(PR.com
War in Barria isn’t anything new. The tribes on the vast island country have been battling each other for decades, but this time is different. A leader has learned how to power his spells without ageing, the normal cost of casting magic.
Headmaster Theodore Flax from Torr University of Magic has seen it for himself and knows once the leader has consolidated power in his own country his eye will turn west. He urgently needs to find Talented before war comes to them all.
Sixteen-year-old Shaylin is about to become embroiled in the conflict. Home, for as long as she can remember, has always been Trader One, a merchant vessel run by Captain Trell. The crew are her family, and the Captain and First Officer have been like fathers to her. She already has the most dangerous job on the high seas. Throw a God and pirates into the mix, and Shaylin’s life is about to get very interesting…
This is PW Browning’s first book in the Talented Series. The second book in the series, “Talented Taught,” will be available mid-2020.
This work is available worldwide via Amazon:
Paperback (268 pages)
Dimensions 15.2 x 1.7 x 22.9 cm
ISBN-13 9781913289898
Kindle eBook ASIN B084M458XT
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/TALF
Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020
About PW Browning
PW Browning has been reading Fantasy books most of his life and decided it was about time to write one himself.
Raised in Scotland, but back in Canterbury, the city of his birth, he learnt to enjoy life again after a period of illness.
He hopes readers will enjoy his first novel
About Michael Terence Publishing
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
